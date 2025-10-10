Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Yashasvi Jaiswal's sublime 173* on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test ft. Anil Kumble

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his destructive best with the bat on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Having won the series opener in Ahmedabad by an innings margin, Team India won the toss and elected to bat first.Jaiswal was unusually watchful at the start of his innings before gradually opening up and playing his trademark off-side shots. The youngster smashed a helpless West Indian attack to all parts, reaching his century off 145 deliveries.The southpaw was not satisfied with just another three-figure score as he went on to finish the day on 173* off 253 deliveries to put India in a commanding position at 318/2 at stumps.Jaiswal's seventh Test century garnered praise from several former players, and here are the top five such reactions.#1 Aakash ChopraFormer Indian opener Aakash Chopra praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for pacing his innings to perfection on Day 1 of the second West Indies Test. The young opener has often been compared to the legendary Virender Sehwag, given his attacking batting style.However, Chopra believes Jaiswal is much different from his former Test opening partner.&quot;This time, the way he batted was something special. The way he constructed his innings showed that he came with a clear plan. People often compare him to Virender Sehwag, but he is actually very different from Sehwag. Sehwag’s approach was simple. He would walk in, start hitting from ball one, and his philosophy was to keep attacking and, if possible, score a hundred before lunch without holding back. Yashasvi is not like that. His mindset is different,&quot; he said on his YouTube channel.Jaiswal boasts an excellent strike rate of over 66 in Tests, while Sehwag struck at 82.23 in his stellar 104 Tests.#2 Irfan PathanFormer Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan called Yashasvi Jaiswal the best left-handed opener in Test cricket. The left-hander is off to a sensational start in his Test career, averaging almost 54 with seven centuries in 26 matches.&quot;Yet another big score from Yashasvi Jaiswal. This guy is best left handed opener in test cricket at the moment. Numbers suggest that,&quot; said Pathan on his X handle.With his 173*, Jaiswal joined Virat Kohli as the only batters to register multiple 150+ scores on the opening day of a Test match in India.#3 Mohammad KaifFormer Indian batter Mohammad Kaif hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal's commitment and appetite for big scores after his breathtaking knock on the opening day of the second West Indies Test. The 23-year-old has converted five out of his seven centuries to 150+ scores in his still-young Test career.&quot;Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps scoring 100s in Test. His commitment to the game should be a lesson for all youngsters playing the game,&quot; said Kaif on his X handle.Jaiswal crossed 150 in each of his first five Test centuries, including the 171 in his maiden innings in the West Indies.#4 Anil KumbleFormer Indian spinner Anil Kumble praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for converting his centuries to bigger scores, benefitting himself and the team. Kumble also backed Jaiswal to potentially score a triple century on the second day of the ongoing Delhi Test.&quot;Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day. We’ve spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Throughout his short career, he has shown that he doesn’t waste opportunities like these. Once he’s in, he makes it count, and that’s wonderful to see. He’s still out there, and he can go on to score big runs tomorrow. Jaiswal now has a great opportunity, not just for a double hundred, but maybe even a triple hundred tomorrow,&quot; said Kumble on JioStar (via IANS).Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair are the only Indian batters to have scored a Test triple hundred. Jaiswal has already scored two double centuries in his Test career, both coming against England at home.#5 Parthiv PatelFormer Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for pacing his innings brilliantly throughout and changing gears to perfection. The southpaw reached his first 50 off 82 balls but accelerated to score his next 50 off just 63 deliveries. &quot;You saw many things different in Yashasvi Jaiswal today. As soon as the ball is full and even if it is outside the off-stump, he plays drives, but here, when the bowling was happening outside the off-stump at the start, he let the ball go. He didn't play big shots in this innings until the ball was full. Earlier, he used to keep batting in the same gear when he was playing shots. Basically, he left the automatic car at home and came in a manual car. He was changing gears,&quot; said Patel on Star Sports.Jaiswal also crossed the 3000-run mark in international cricket across formats in his 50th outing. The left-hander is now second all-time for most 150+ scores in Tests (5) before turning 24, behind only Aussie legend Sir Donald Bradman with eight.