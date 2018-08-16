Who Said What: Cricket Fraternity mourns the passing of iconic Indian captain Ajit Wadekar
Former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday night following a battle with prolonged illness. Aged 77, the veteran left-handed batsman breathed his last at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital.
Wadekar's name will be permanently etched in Indian cricket history. It was under his captaincy that India registered their maiden Test series victory in West Indies and England in 1971.
Taking over the leadership reigns from Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Wadekar's astute use of India's legendary spin attack helped deliver memorable 1-0 series triumphs against Sir Garry Sobers' team as well as against Ray Illingworth's side.
After the euphoric wins away from home, Wadekar continued India's march by leading them to a come from behind 2-1 series victory against the visiting England team during the 1972/73 season.
Wadekar made his Test debut under Pataudi's captaincy in the 1966 Mumbai fixture against West Indies. Occupying the vital number three in a rather shaky batting lineup, his calculated stroke-play held the team's fortunes together during one of their most successful eras in Test cricket.
In all, the southpaw played 37 Tests and scored 2113 runs at an average of 31.07 with 15 fifty-plus scores. His highest score, as well as solitary century, was the priceless 143 which propelled India to a famous victory in New Zealand.
The Mumbaikar's final appearance for India came during the tumultuous tour of England in 1974. After bidding adieu to his playing career, he continued to serve Indian cricket by becoming the team's head coach from 1992 to 1996.
Wadekar was honoured with Arjuna Award and Padmashri at the height of his playing days. In 2011, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) conferred him with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
As the country mourns the passing of one of its finest sporting heroes, here are some of the reactions from in and around the cricket fraternity.