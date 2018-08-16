Who Said What: Cricket Fraternity mourns the passing of iconic Indian captain Ajit Wadekar

Ajit Wadekar is one of the greatest captains in India's Test history

Former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday night following a battle with prolonged illness. Aged 77, the veteran left-handed batsman breathed his last at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital.

Wadekar's name will be permanently etched in Indian cricket history. It was under his captaincy that India registered their maiden Test series victory in West Indies and England in 1971.

Taking over the leadership reigns from Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Wadekar's astute use of India's legendary spin attack helped deliver memorable 1-0 series triumphs against Sir Garry Sobers' team as well as against Ray Illingworth's side.

After the euphoric wins away from home, Wadekar continued India's march by leading them to a come from behind 2-1 series victory against the visiting England team during the 1972/73 season.

Wadekar made his Test debut under Pataudi's captaincy in the 1966 Mumbai fixture against West Indies. Occupying the vital number three in a rather shaky batting lineup, his calculated stroke-play held the team's fortunes together during one of their most successful eras in Test cricket.

In all, the southpaw played 37 Tests and scored 2113 runs at an average of 31.07 with 15 fifty-plus scores. His highest score, as well as solitary century, was the priceless 143 which propelled India to a famous victory in New Zealand.

The Mumbaikar's final appearance for India came during the tumultuous tour of England in 1974. After bidding adieu to his playing career, he continued to serve Indian cricket by becoming the team's head coach from 1992 to 1996.

Wadekar was honoured with Arjuna Award and Padmashri at the height of his playing days. In 2011, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) conferred him with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the country mourns the passing of one of its finest sporting heroes, here are some of the reactions from in and around the cricket fraternity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind

Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2018

BCCI

With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018

Bishan Singh Bedi

V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018

Ravi Shastri

Sad moment for Indian cricket to lose one of its most successful captains. Shrewd to the core. Condolences to the entire family #TeamIndia #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/0xC0fv3Ark — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2018

Mohammad Azharuddin

#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018

Sanjay Manjrekar

Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir.🙏

Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did. pic.twitter.com/XbdFGn4Izp — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2018

Irfan Pathan

Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2018

Suresh Raina

Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2018

Rudra Pratap Singh

Deeply saddened by the passing away of our former captain Ajit Wadekar sir who led our team to many memorable victories against England and West Indies. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/w66Xc6uOn1 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 15, 2018

Yusuf Pathan

Just heard about the passing away of former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uMODONtIXX — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 15, 2018

Manoj Tiwary

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was a great captain who led India to series wins in England and West Indies in 1971. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/O2NTykieqb — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 15, 2018

Harsha Bhogle

So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2018

Ayaz Memon

Wadekar was man after my own heart: deeply passionate abt cricket, successful captain with gr8 sense of humour that always kept him grounded — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2018