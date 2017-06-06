Write an Article

Who Said What: Cricketers wish Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday

Wishes pour in for the Indian star on his 29th birthday.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 06 Jun 2017, 21:32 IST
Rahane
Rahane has been an integral part of India’s rise to the No.1 Test ranking

As Ajinkya Rahane turned 29, the wishes poured in for the Indian international as plenty of teammates and former internationals took to Twitter to send their wishes. An integral part of India’s squad across all three formats, Rahane turned 29 on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has played 130 matches for India across all formats and has scored over 5,000 international runs as well. He is currently part of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad, although he didn’t take part in the opening game against Pakistan.

In 37 Tests, Rahane has scored 2,580 runs at an average of 46 with eight centuries and 11 fifties. He has 2,237 runs in 73 ODIs at an average of 32 while he has 375 runs from 20 T20Is.

Here are some of the cricketers who wished Rahane on Twitter:

