Who Said What: Cricketers wish Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday

Wishes pour in for the Indian star on his 29th birthday.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 06 Jun 2017, 21:32 IST

Rahane has been an integral part of India’s rise to the No.1 Test ranking

As Ajinkya Rahane turned 29, the wishes poured in for the Indian international as plenty of teammates and former internationals took to Twitter to send their wishes. An integral part of India’s squad across all three formats, Rahane turned 29 on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has played 130 matches for India across all formats and has scored over 5,000 international runs as well. He is currently part of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad, although he didn’t take part in the opening game against Pakistan.

In 37 Tests, Rahane has scored 2,580 runs at an average of 46 with eight centuries and 11 fifties. He has 2,237 runs in 73 ODIs at an average of 32 while he has 375 runs from 20 T20Is.

Here are some of the cricketers who wished Rahane on Twitter:

Virender Sehwag:

This should be settled now. Dear @ajinkyarahane88 , wish you a very Happy Birthday. Love the simplicity.

6/6 it is. pic.twitter.com/IeDFbAnR9i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan:

Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bro. Wish you a great year ahead filled with loads of runs and happiness — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 6, 2017

Rohit Sharma:

Here's to many more runs and lots of success, wish you a great birthday pal @ajinkyarahane88 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 6, 2017

Ravi Shastri:

Hey Jinks. Happy birthday young man. Keep catching it like flies in the slip cordon and time it sweet @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/I6zVcgcAdk — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 6, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

Wishing you a fantastic birthday @ajinkyarahane88! Hope you have a great year and wish you the best of everything in the coming years. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 6, 2017

Rishabh Pant:

Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 May you have a great year ahead filled with lots of runs and happiness — Rishab Pant (@RishabPant777) June 6, 2017

Dhawal Kulkarni:

Many many Happy returns of the day Mr Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 God bless you and may you achieve more success and score many more runs pic.twitter.com/sjSeQg54gf — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) June 6, 2017

Hemang Badani:

Wishing you a day that is as special in every way as you are. Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88. I wish you good luck and all success. — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 6, 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Wishing you a splendid birthday, @ajinkyarahane88! Hope to see you shine bright as always. Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/EbG8UuWq6P — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 6, 2017

Mohammad Kaif: