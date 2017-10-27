Who said what: Cricketers wish David Warner and Kumar Sangakkara on their birthday
Warner turned 31 while Sangakkara turned 40.
Two swashbuckling left-handed batsmen David Warner and Kumar Sangakkara celebrate their 31st and 40th birthday respectively.
The cricketing fraternity took to social media platform Twitter to wish the two superstars on their special day.
Warner, who is arguably one of the greatest modern-day batsmen has been an integral part of Australia's squad over the past few years and has produced many breathtaking innings along the way.
He is also the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and led them to to the title in 2016.
Kumar Sangakkara, on the other hand, recently retired from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of England's domestic season. After retiring from international cricket in 2015, he continued to torment oppositions at the domestic level and broke numerous records along the way.
Here is how the cricketing fraternity wished the two legends: