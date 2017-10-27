Who said what: Cricketers wish David Warner and Kumar Sangakkara on their birthday

Warner turned 31 while Sangakkara turned 40.

Two swashbuckling left-handed batsmen David Warner and Kumar Sangakkara celebrate their 31st and 40th birthday respectively.

The cricketing fraternity took to social media platform Twitter to wish the two superstars on their special day.

Warner, who is arguably one of the greatest modern-day batsmen has been an integral part of Australia's squad over the past few years and has produced many breathtaking innings along the way.

He is also the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and led them to to the title in 2016.

Kumar Sangakkara, on the other hand, recently retired from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of England's domestic season. After retiring from international cricket in 2015, he continued to torment oppositions at the domestic level and broke numerous records along the way.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity wished the two legends:

@KumarSanga2 happy bday 2 mr consistent.Dream career and a wonderful human being.Have a great day and a year ahead kuma aiya.keep inspiring — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 27, 2017

To one of the strongest pillars of @OfficialSLC.. Wish you a very happy birthday, @KumarSanga2! See you at #MinistryofCrab in the evening???? pic.twitter.com/CvNpM5VDQk — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2017

Bombastic batting reminds me of your name, @KumarSanga2. Happy birthday to you, have a great year ahead! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2017

Happy birthday, @kumarsanga2! One of the finest left hand batsmen to have graced the game. A true stalwart of @OfficialSLC! pic.twitter.com/IQeKdbD6J6 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 27, 2017

A very Happy Birthday to the real champ @davidwarner31.Thanks for all the lovely memories.Stay safe & blessed.Have a successful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/ehXi2BVZuf — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) October 27, 2017