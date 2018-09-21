Who said what: Cricketers wish the Universe Boss Chris Gayle on his 39th birthday

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 204 // 21 Sep 2018, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Universe Boss

Christopher Henry Gayle is definitely one of the most loved cricketers across the world. He not only draws huge crowds to the stadium but also entertains them with humungous sixes.

In addition to being the most dangerous batsman in the shortest format of the game, he became only the fourth player after Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.

Recently, the Jamaican has been busy in the Carribean Premier League as he led his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the qualifiers. After not being a part of the West Indies side for quite some time, he returned to the team and helped West Indies qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Gayle would want to continue playing for the team in the World Cup too.

On the other hand, West Indies would be happy to utilise the services of the big man who has scored 9727 ODI runs in 279 innings. In Test cricket too, the Jamaican has more than 7000 runs to his name in just over 100 matches.

His records in the T20 cricket make Gayle a legend of the shortest format. In addition to holding the record for the highest individual score of 175 in T20s, he is also the highest run-getter in the format with 11737 runs at an average of 40.19. The strike rate is a towering 147.74. Moreover, he also holds the records for the most numbers of fours and sixes in T20 cricket.

Here's how cricketing world wished Chris Gayle on his 39th birthday:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Yuvraj Singh:

Many happy returns of the day world boss ! Six machine, God bless you , one of my best friends from the game. Live long the king 👑 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/JQQBG1t8IG — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2018

Virender Sehwag:

Happy Birthday @henrygayle . May you keep hitting them where the bat is pointing. A man with a big heart, wish you a great year ahead Gayle ! pic.twitter.com/KfhyNrZM2Q — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2018

RP Singh:

We bowl with one hand but this man can hit sixes with a single hand. Not the best of sight as a bowler but really enjoyed this shot of yours mate. Happy Birthday, @henrygayle. pic.twitter.com/uB3UwPFQn4 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 21, 2018

Yusuf Pathan:

The man who hit sixes for breakfast lunch and dinner, #Happybirthday big man @henrygayle . Lives life King size.

Have the best one this. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 21, 2018

Harbhajan Singh:

Happy birthday player @henrygayle! Have a great day and a year full of happiness ahead! pic.twitter.com/CAPHv4Q1bN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 21, 2018

Darren Sammy:

Tom Moody:

Have a good one big fella @henrygayle #happybirthday — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 21, 2018

Axar Patel:

Happy Birthday BOSS @henrygayle 🍰 Wake up please ! God bless you legend 😊👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/g8kwAkHjOS — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) September 21, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara:

A very happy birthday to the big guy @henrygayle! Have a blessed year ahead. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 21, 2018

Wriddhiman Saha:

Happy Birthday @henrygayle! Have a blast! 🎉 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) September 21, 2018

Manoj Tiwary:

Happy birthday 2 d Universal boss @henrygayle 🍰🍷 May God bless u always big Man 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/8PXj8upbUu — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 21, 2018

Barinder Sran:

Happy Birthday to the 'Universe Boss' @henrygayle. Keep entertaining us all, and thanks for being in the same team @lionsdenkxip (glad i don't have to bowl at you) 😜 pic.twitter.com/2VjN5w3UZN — Barinder Sran (@sranbarinder) September 21, 2018

Tabraiz Shamsi:

Naman Ojha:

A very happy birthday to the big guy @henrygayle! Have a wonderful year ahead. — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) September 21, 2018

Rahul Sharma:

Happy bday legend god bless u always @henrygayle 🎂🎉😊🙏 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) September 21, 2018