Who said what: Cricketers wish the Universe Boss Chris Gayle on his 39th birthday
Christopher Henry Gayle is definitely one of the most loved cricketers across the world. He not only draws huge crowds to the stadium but also entertains them with humungous sixes.
In addition to being the most dangerous batsman in the shortest format of the game, he became only the fourth player after Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.
Recently, the Jamaican has been busy in the Carribean Premier League as he led his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the qualifiers. After not being a part of the West Indies side for quite some time, he returned to the team and helped West Indies qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Gayle would want to continue playing for the team in the World Cup too.
On the other hand, West Indies would be happy to utilise the services of the big man who has scored 9727 ODI runs in 279 innings. In Test cricket too, the Jamaican has more than 7000 runs to his name in just over 100 matches.
His records in the T20 cricket make Gayle a legend of the shortest format. In addition to holding the record for the highest individual score of 175 in T20s, he is also the highest run-getter in the format with 11737 runs at an average of 40.19. The strike rate is a towering 147.74. Moreover, he also holds the records for the most numbers of fours and sixes in T20 cricket.
Here's how cricketing world wished Chris Gayle on his 39th birthday:
Sachin Tendulkar:
Yuvraj Singh:
Virender Sehwag:
RP Singh:
Yusuf Pathan:
Harbhajan Singh:
Darren Sammy:
Tom Moody:
Axar Patel:
Cheteshwar Pujara:
Wriddhiman Saha:
Manoj Tiwary:
Barinder Sran:
Tabraiz Shamsi:
Naman Ojha:
Rahul Sharma: