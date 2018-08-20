Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who Said What, England vs India 2018, 3rd Test, 2nd Day: Cricketing world reacts to India's near perfect day against England

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.39K   //    20 Aug 2018, 00:11 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

India have got a stronghold on the third Test of the five-match series against England at Nottingham. All-rounder Hardik Pandya led the Indian onslaught and picked his maiden fifer in the longest format of the game, which came in just 29 balls.

Courtesy Pandya's spell, England were bowled out for 161 and India, in reply, were comfortably placed at 124/2 - leading the hosts by 292 runs - at the end of day's play with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli not out at 33 and 8 respectively.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the day's play.


Hardik Pandya

"Quite happy with the five-for. We're happy with the lead too, really happy for the team as the batsmen applied themselves and got us a decent lead. I remember as a bowling unit during lunch, we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas. The ball was swinging in the morning but we didn't get wickets, so Ishant and I tried to stifle the runs and see what happens. I was happy to get a wicket on the first ball, particularly Root. Generally I try to seam it as well, but when you're trying to swing it, you tend to bowl full and driveable balls. I'm not scared of being driven, because if the wickets come, runs don't matter.

"About Woakes, I tried to bowl the bouncer particularly to Woakes; I got to know he has been dismissed by the short ball a few times. No one likes the short one, never mind how good a batsman you are. I like to use the crease while bowling. If I keep bowling the same way, they'll get used to it. If I go wider, batsman thinks it is coming in, but it might go away, as intended by me, and produce a wicket-ball. Let's not worry about me, I know what I'm doing, and I don't care what people say about me. The team backs me and that's important."



Mohammad Kaif


Michael Vaughan


VVS Laxman


Sachin Tendulkar



Pragyan Ojha


Irfan Pathan


RP Singh


Aakash Chopra



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
England vs India 2018: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd Test
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India's playing XI...
England vs India, 3rd Test: Indian batting shines on Day 1
England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
India's England Woes 2018: Hoping against hope
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 3 mistakes India cannot...
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: What to expect
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
