Who Said What, England vs India 2018, 3rd Test, 2nd Day: Cricketing world reacts to India's near perfect day against England
India have got a stronghold on the third Test of the five-match series against England at Nottingham. All-rounder Hardik Pandya led the Indian onslaught and picked his maiden fifer in the longest format of the game, which came in just 29 balls.
Courtesy Pandya's spell, England were bowled out for 161 and India, in reply, were comfortably placed at 124/2 - leading the hosts by 292 runs - at the end of day's play with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli not out at 33 and 8 respectively.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the day's play.
Hardik Pandya
"Quite happy with the five-for. We're happy with the lead too, really happy for the team as the batsmen applied themselves and got us a decent lead. I remember as a bowling unit during lunch, we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas. The ball was swinging in the morning but we didn't get wickets, so Ishant and I tried to stifle the runs and see what happens. I was happy to get a wicket on the first ball, particularly Root. Generally I try to seam it as well, but when you're trying to swing it, you tend to bowl full and driveable balls. I'm not scared of being driven, because if the wickets come, runs don't matter.
"About Woakes, I tried to bowl the bouncer particularly to Woakes; I got to know he has been dismissed by the short ball a few times. No one likes the short one, never mind how good a batsman you are. I like to use the crease while bowling. If I keep bowling the same way, they'll get used to it. If I go wider, batsman thinks it is coming in, but it might go away, as intended by me, and produce a wicket-ball. Let's not worry about me, I know what I'm doing, and I don't care what people say about me. The team backs me and that's important."