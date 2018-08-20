Who Said What, England vs India 2018, 3rd Test, 2nd Day: Cricketing world reacts to India's near perfect day against England

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

India have got a stronghold on the third Test of the five-match series against England at Nottingham. All-rounder Hardik Pandya led the Indian onslaught and picked his maiden fifer in the longest format of the game, which came in just 29 balls.

Courtesy Pandya's spell, England were bowled out for 161 and India, in reply, were comfortably placed at 124/2 - leading the hosts by 292 runs - at the end of day's play with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli not out at 33 and 8 respectively.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the day's play.

Hardik Pandya

"Quite happy with the five-for. We're happy with the lead too, really happy for the team as the batsmen applied themselves and got us a decent lead. I remember as a bowling unit during lunch, we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas. The ball was swinging in the morning but we didn't get wickets, so Ishant and I tried to stifle the runs and see what happens. I was happy to get a wicket on the first ball, particularly Root. Generally I try to seam it as well, but when you're trying to swing it, you tend to bowl full and driveable balls. I'm not scared of being driven, because if the wickets come, runs don't matter.

"About Woakes, I tried to bowl the bouncer particularly to Woakes; I got to know he has been dismissed by the short ball a few times. No one likes the short one, never mind how good a batsman you are. I like to use the crease while bowling. If I keep bowling the same way, they'll get used to it. If I go wider, batsman thinks it is coming in, but it might go away, as intended by me, and produce a wicket-ball. Let's not worry about me, I know what I'm doing, and I don't care what people say about me. The team backs me and that's important."

Mohammad Kaif

10 wickets in the session. Fantastic from India. Hardik Pandya was the standout with that magnificent spell. Firmly in India ‘s control as of now. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2018

Michael Vaughan

As good as England were last week the last 2 sessions today have been as bad as I have seen for a long while .... scratch my balding head how consistently Inconsistent our Test Team is .... #OnOn #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 19, 2018

VVS Laxman

Wonderful effort by India to bowl out England in this extended 2nd session. Brilliant stuff from Pandya and the rest of bowlers for the probing lines and 168 is a very significant lead. Hope the batsman now capitalise and we have the match firmly in our control — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 19, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar

Fantastic cricket, both in front and behind the wickets. Congratulations @hardikpandya7 and @RishabPant777 on your respective 5 wicket hauls! Let’s nip this in the bud now. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lNDVRbQFPc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2018

Pragyan Ojha

Well done with the cherry @hardikpandya7. Showed some character. Go well with the bat as well .. boy! Game on... #ENGvIND — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 19, 2018

Irfan Pathan

Bowlers did great for team India but most importantly india was able to do was to play the new ball well. For me that’s giving advantage to Indian team which wasn’t the case before this test match #ENDvIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 19, 2018

RP Singh

A good test match for young KL Rahul. Took some good catches and showed lot of promise with the bat in these conditions. He's only going to become better from here. #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 19, 2018

Aakash Chopra

At times, you’re only as good a player as the length of the rope given to you.... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 19, 2018

Only rain can save England in this Test. Don’t see their batting capable of saving the Test. 2-1 on the 4th day. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 19, 2018