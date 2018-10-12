×
Who Said What: The world reacts as Australia forces an incredible draw

Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
541   //    12 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST

A new era of Australian Cricket begins.
The Australian Cricket team completed a great escape as they drew their match against Pakistan. Usman Khawaja was the star of the match as he scored 141 runs in the 4th innings of the match.

The Australian Cricket team do not have a great record in the Asian Subcontinents in recent years. But they have done the unbelievable by drawing this difficult test match.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Their openers made the captain proud about this decision by scoring 205 runs for the first wicket. Pakistan scored a massive 482 runs in the first innings.

After bowling out Pakistan for 482 runs, Australia came out to bat with a brand new opening combination of Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja. Both of them batted extremely well and scored their fifties. The pair built a partnership of 142 runs between them.

But after Aaron Finch's dismissal, the entire Australian batting lineup collapsed and Australia were bowled out for just 202 runs.

With a massive 280 run lead, Pakistan could have enforced a follow-on, but they decided against it and came out to bat again. They played well in their second innings and declared the inning at 181-6.

Australia, while chasing 482, made a dream start to their second inning. Their openers scored 87 runs for the first wicket. But again after Aaron Finch's dismissal, the Australian batting line-up collapsed as the Marsh brothers got out without troubling the scoreboard.

The Australian team started the last day of the test at 136-3. They needed to do something extraordinary to save the match and they did just that. Usman Khawaja played extraordinarily well and scored his 7th test century and his first century in Asia.

Khawaja also broke the record of most runs scored by a non-Asian player in the fourth inning of a match in the Asian subcontinent.

With just merely 15 overs left in the match, Khawaja got out and all the responsibilities came on Paine's shoulders and he took that responsibility and forced a draw with a little help from Nathan Lyon.

Australia successfully managed to draw the match and gained a psychological advantage over Pakistan before the second test.

Here is how World reacted to this incredible match

