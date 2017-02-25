Write an Article

Who Said What: World reacts as Australia thrash India by 333 runs

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 25 Feb 2017, 15:16 IST
Steve O'Keefe
Steve O’Keefe finished with his career-best Test figures

India’s run of 19 consecutive games unbeaten in Tests came to an end after defeat to Australia in the first Test at Pune. After losing the toss, India paid the price for their first innings batting collapse and that made a difficult task almost impossible.

In the end, Australia’s spinners, led by Steve O’Keefe who finished with 6/35 in both innings, consigned India to one of their worst defeats in Test history. India were bowled out for 105 and 107 as they succumbed to a 333-run defeat that gave Steve Smith’s side a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

Virat Kohli

"It's been a good run. Good to see the support. We got outplayed in this game. We got to take it on the chin, accept that they outplayed us. It was our worst batting display in the last two years. We need to see what we did wrong. They exploited it better than us. They put us under pressure throughout and deserved to win this game. We've had two really bad sessions and to pull it back against a quality side is very difficult. No excuses. Sometimes, you have to take your hat off and tell the opposition well done.”

Steven Smith

"Thought it was going to be hardwork. I'm proud of the way the guys played. Winning the toss was a bonus, good plans in place. O'Keefe was outstanding. We've got some good players of spin and good spinners. It's been 4502 days since Australia won a Test in India, I know it to the day. A massive lead in this wicket. When he pulled his length back slightly (O'Keefe), it felt he'd get a wicket every ball. You need to have some luck on a wicket like that. It took a lot of grit and determination.

Steve O'Keefe is the Man of the Match

“A first innings was a bit of blur. The ball tended to skid on more than spin so it exposed the stumps and the lbw. My first six wickets was ordinary, I had to change it up quickly. Our batters worked really hard not to get beaten on one edge."

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

