Who Said What: World reacts as England beat Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as England got off to a winning start in the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy.

Root was the star of the show for England as they got off to a winning start

Tamim Iqbal’s century went in vain as Joe Root’s career-best ODI score helped England complete the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history in the opening game of the eighth edition of the tournament, at The Oval.

After winning the toss and electing to field, England did well to restrict the visitors to 305 before a masterclass from Root, who scored an unbeaten century and handy contributions from Alex Hales, who fell five short of a century and captain Eoin Morgan helped England cruise home with eight wickets to spare.

Eoin Morgan

When a guy bats like that it becomes a lot easy. Having an in-form Hales is very important. He (Root) really has scored a lot of runs and he continues to do that. He has been working a lot on his power hitting and tonight it paid off. I want to lead from the front in this tournament. The guys are hungry to do well. We have got ourselves in good position after this one. Two more games to go. Probably we would have liked to take more wickets. An in batsman can really be dangerous. To continue to take wickets is going to be very important.

(On whether there was any regrets in not picking Rashid and the reason behind leaving him out) No absolutely not, we went with the right decision in the morning considering one side of the boundary was so short and the ball was not turning.

Chris (Woakes) is the biggest concern right now. At the moment it does not feel right. We will assess everything in the morning after the scan. It will be a great game. World Cup final (Australia vs New Zealand tomorrow) rematch so yeah will be watching.

Man of the match Joe Root

It (the performance by England) is going to get better. Lot of confidence in the dressing room. We back each other's abilities and it rubs on everyone. It's nice to have Buttler and Stokes coming after you. It's about making sure that we have plenty of wickets at the back end. One of the top four/five has to get a 70 or a 100 not out. Sure there will be different scenarios in the tournament but we have to give it our best. Good to start on this note. Ankle is alright, it's more of a calf issue.

Mashrafe Mortaza

I think 305 was a little bit short. We could not get wickets in the middle overs. Root batted pretty well and took the game away from us. Initially the wicket (was referring to the pitch) can swing and the batsmen can take time but at the end with 6-7 wickets in hands we could been a lot better.

(On the reason to omit Mehedi Hasan) It was the first match so we thought we could go with 8 batsmen but we will have to think about it. The main bowlers have to bowl better and we have to think about extra bowlers as well.

(About the controversial Tamim Iqbal catch) The third umpire knows better than us. We have not seen it yet (replays), the umpire's decision is final.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

The controversial catch by Tamim Iqbal certainly drew a lot of reactions. Shaun Tait:

That was out. This Video replay for catches needs reviewing #BANvENG — Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) June 1, 2017

Michael Vaughan:

Harbhajan Singh:

James Anderson:

Ian Bishop:

Bangladesh are getting better each outing but England's batting just to good on these surfaces. Lots of depth and power. #CT2017 — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 1, 2017

Alex Tudor:

Highest run chase in Champion trophy history by @englandcricket & @root66 getting his highest ODI score 133 not out...great display #CT17 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) June 1, 2017

James Taylor:

Slightly different result to last time we played Bangladesh in a major tournament ! Clinical batting display today! Well played boys #CT17 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) June 1, 2017

Michael Vaughan: There was plenty of praise that came Root's way as well. Mark Butcher:

Alex Tudor:

Could be some big scores in this #CT17 if this wkt is anything to go on bowlers will be backing up some bowling figures — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) June 1, 2017

Gary Lineker:

Goodness me @root66 makes batting look easy. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 1, 2017

