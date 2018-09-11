Who said what: World reacts as England beat India in the fifth Test

Both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batted brilliantly on day 5

England beat India by 118 runs in the fifth and final Test of the five-match Test series and improved the scoreline to 4-1.

With just seven wickets needed for victory, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul gave India some hope with some fantastic batting before the Indian vice-captain was dismissed for 37. Rahul continued his fine form with the bat and reached his fifth Test century.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, showed the world what he is capable of as he smashed a fantastic century and shared a 204-run partnership with Rahul for the sixth wicket. The moment Rahul (149) and Pant (114) were dismissed by Adil Rashid, Ravindra Jadeja tried to delay the inevitable but England pacers cleaned up India's tail with ease to end the match.

This is how the Cricket fraternity reacted to what happened on the day.

James Anderson (on breaking Glenn McGrath's record): I am happy to win the game. My job was to hold an end. I was in a good rhythm. Thankfully, Joe let me take the new ball. On Cook, yes, he is my best mate and I am going to miss him. He has been brilliant.

Sam Curran, England's Man of the Series: It is just nice to be involved in such a historic series. To win the series and send off Cookie, it is phenomenal. Playing with the likes of Broady, Jimmy and Stokes, It has been a good learning curve. I think consistency is the main thing. Don't look too far ahead. Hopefully, I can keep contributing. Missing out on the second game and then coming back to contribute was a great thing for me.

Alastair Cook, Man of the Match in his final Test: It has been the most amazing week. Got a text from Beefy (Ian Botham) and he said 'Can I have your script writer?' The memories shared with my team is what I'll miss the most. Some very good moments. Today it showed how tough Test cricket can be. I leave with great memories. To see Jimmy go past Glenn McGrath was brilliant.

Just has been a privilege to have played with England's greatest cricketer. No disrespect to any other cricketer. He almost takes it for granted that he will hit the length from ball one. It is fitting that he got the last wicket. You miss all the highs. I would miss playing for this team. This week can't be beaten. I can walk away with my head held high.

Virat Kohli, India's captain and India's Man of the Series: I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys. The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one. This has been a great advert for Test cricket. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do.

England are a professional side and we realized that as the game changed within two-three overs. Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take out opportunities.

England also don't go for draws and they played fearless cricket and so did we. That is why you won't see draws in these kinds of series'. We can take a lot of heart from this but apply ourselves better the next time around. There is a reason why we voted for Sam to be the Man of the series. It takes character to come in and play like that. He put England forward in the 1st and 4th Test match. There should be exciting pitches all over the result. The fans will come and watch if both teams play for a win. Just one word for Cook. You have had a great career. All the best for all your future endeavours.

Joe Root: It has been a very tough series. India have played some exceptional cricket. Everyone watching would have been thrilled as well. India batted really well to get into that position in the final session. I mean Alastair has been such an exceptional player for a long time. He has been a huge part of our dressing room.

Jimmy has a lot left I am sure. To achieve what he has is unbelievable. He has been bowling as well as he ever has. Hopefully, he can continue for many more years. We are growing all the time. Some young guys have stood up and performed. We have a lot of learning to do.

@RishabPant777 Congrats young man. Might well be the first of many. 💯 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) September 11, 2018

In full flight, KL Rahul batting is a sight to behold. He has such a lovely style.#Lovely100 #ENDvIND — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) September 11, 2018

Superstar in the making ... @RishabPant777 #100 with a huge 6 ..... #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 11, 2018

Congrats bro @klrahul11 on a fantastic hundred. Many more to come for this outstanding young batsman. Well played 👏 pic.twitter.com/RCsPjm1ofq — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 11, 2018

What a player brilliant hundred keep going brotherman champion always champion 🇮🇳💯👏👏👏 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/bpYUadNgSu — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) September 11, 2018

Rishabh Pant Can Bat....worth investing in. Still work in progress both behind and front of the stumps...but shows a definite upside. Hopefully first of many Test fifties... #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2018

This series has been great as both teams have shown great character when you didn’t expect it ... it’s happened again today ... this partnership between @klrahul11 & @RishabPant777 has been high class ... #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 11, 2018

There is some insane raw talent in there. The first keeper to get a hundred in England too. Take a bow @RishabPant777 #ENGvIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) September 11, 2018

Scored his 1st run in test cricket with a massive six and today he scored his 1st 100 in test with a six.. well done @RishabPant777 I love it.. keep going #ENGvIND 5th Test @SkyCricket — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2018

Incredible! What remarkable innings these two have played. So good to see the hunger and the passion behind their knocks that too in the final innings of the tour. @klrahul11 @RishabPant777 #EngvInd — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 11, 2018

200 runs partnership in the the last inning of the test match between #Rahul and #pant absolutely courageous batting 💪#engvsind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2018

Fantastic display of controlled aggression by @klrahul11 and @RishabPant777.

This partnership is just one of the many fascinating moments this Test Series has provided us with. Test cricket at its absolute best. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bN3WzdEDUb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2018

Really admire the attitude of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant , this attitude of not giving up. Memorable centuries for both of them. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 11, 2018

Opened account in Test Cricket with a 6, first century in Test Cricket with a 6. Very impressive young man- Rishabh Pant. A brilliant innings from KL Rahul as well. Shining light amidst a difficult tour. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 11, 2018

A test match which had many moments worth remembering for a long time. Alastair Cook scoring a century in his last test, Pant scoring his first, Rahul scoring a brilliant 149 & Jimmy Anderson becoming the highest wicket taker amongst fast bowlers. Congratulations Eng on the win. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 11, 2018

What a special 2 days ... And what a way to finish Alastair Cooks England career ... His great pal @jimmy9 breaking @glennmcgrath11 record ... What a pair of legends this Country has ... #564 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 11, 2018