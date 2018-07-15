Who Said What: World reacts as England level ODI series 1-1

Eoin Morgan's decision to bat first paid off

England's 86-run win over India in the second ODI meant that the ODI series is level at 1-1 heading into the decider at Headingley. On a day that saw MS Dhoni enter the record books, India were thoroughly outplayed as the hosts executed their plans with both the bat and ball to come out on top at Lord's.

Virat Kohli

I think we started off well with the bat, it was a really good wicket to play on throughout the course of the game. Did slow up in the second half but when we lost wickets early, that's where it hurt us a bit. You need wickets in hand during such chases, so when you lose early wickets, it's tough to recover. Wicket got slower but credit to their bowlers for executing their plans. These are games where you test the character of the guys.

Siddarth is new and Umesh is coming back after a while. We expect them to do the job, obviously, Bumrah and Bhuvi have done it for long but it's nice to test the character of the guys. Important for the guys to bounce back. Crucial to back the guys ahead. We've played good cricket so far, today was just a bad day. Those three wickets early on played a massive part. Both Moeen and Rashid sensed the opportunity, they are good bowlers and created pressure. If we hadn't lost early wickets, we might have been able to attack them more.

Eoin Morgan

I thought we bounced back really well, similar to the T20I series. Learned from the first game and improved. Challenges against spin on a similar surface, if not a tougher one. Joe was excellent and the boys up front were good too. The bowlers put on a clinical performance as well. Well, it worked out (the decision to bat). It's my home ground and it's good that it paid off. I would have done it on any other game.

(On Root) The way he accumulates an innings and sets up the backbone of our innings. He's the glue of our batting. (On Willey's cameo) His batting has progressed this summer and it has had an effect on his bowling as well. His approach with the ball against top batsmen early on was impressive as well.

Joe Root

I've always felt good this summer in practice, have done the right things and tried not to over-confuse things. Thankfully, it came off well today. The way we have played is excellent over the last few years and it's nice to contribute. Important thing is that we are playing well and guys in front of me are doing well. It's been fabulous to be a part of this time. Throughout this game, we set it up nicely, David at the end and Morgan, also the start we got. We bowled well, even if we got the better of the conditions but it was outstanding. We were ruthless and that's what you need to be against a team like India.

You've seen that we learnt from our mistakes in the T20I series and we've done that today as well. He (Kuldeep) did take wickets but we tried to ensure that he didn't just bowl at us. Tried to rotate strike. It's important in ODI cricket to stay on top and see that no one bowler is allowed to dominate in his 10 overs.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Some performance from England .. The skipper went against the grain and surprised everyone at the Toss .. and it proved a great decision .. bounce back ability is so important .. 1-1 and the Final at the Mecca of Cricket on Tues .. All the highlights at 7pm on @Channel5Sport — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 14, 2018

Congratulations MS Dhoni on 10000 ODI runs. Fantastic achievement to do it at an average of 51.5 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2018

Congrats @msdhoni on the 10,000. The batting position, the strike rate, the impact and the average make it phenomenal. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 14, 2018

Batting lower down the order most of his career and reaching 10000 runs in ODI is remarkable, speaks a volume about his temperament and mental strength. Congratulations @msdhoni bhai 👍🏼 — Pragyan Prayash Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 14, 2018

10000 odi runs..batting lower down the order most of the time...great achievement...#msd #legend @msdhoni — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 14, 2018

Forget the situation the game is in, for a batsman who has played at no 6 for the greater part of his career, to score 10k runs is staggering. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 14, 2018