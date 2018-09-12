Who said what: World reacts as England win the series 4-1 against India
India came to England with a lot of promise but fell short on the occasions which mattered the most. On the other hand, English players stepped up to cease the moments for their team and as a result, the home team won the series 4-1, that too in a convincing manner.
In Cook's farewell Test, the English team continued their good work from the previous Test. Centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root helped England set a target of 464 against India. For India, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries but lacked support from others as only Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja made it to the double figures with 37 and 13 respectively. Six batsmen got out for single-digit scores, including four ducks and as a result, India lost the final test by 118 runs.
Here's how the World reacted to England's victory:
James Anderson, the highest wicket-taking fast bowler
A teary-eyed James Anderson spoke after England's victory. "Happy to see that Cookie was on the field to see that wicket. I am happy to win the game. When they were building a partnership, I think it looked that they will get close. My job was to hold an end. I was going through good rhythm and thankfully Joe let me take the new ball. And eventually, it gave me half-a-chance to get that wicket. On Cook, yes, he is my best mate and I am going to miss him. He has been brilliant and has been there for me all the time."
Alastair Cook, the man of the match of his farewell Test
"It has been the most amazing week. Got a text from Beefy (Ian Botham) and he said Can I have your scriptwriter? The memories shared with my team. Some very good moments. Today it showed how tough Test cricket can be. I leave with great memories. To see Jimmy go past Glenn McGrath was brilliant. Just has been a privilege to have played with England's greatest cricketer. No disrespect to any other cricketer. He almost takes it for granted that he will hit the length from ball one. It is fitting that he got the last wicket. You miss all the highs. I would miss playing for this team. This week can't be beaten. I can walk away with my head held high."
Sam Curran, England's man of the series
"It is just nice to be involved in such a historic series. To win the series and send off Cookie, it is phenomenal. Playing with the likes of Broady, Jimmy and Stokes, It has been a good learning curve. I think consistency is the main thing. Don't look too far ahead. Hopefully, I can keep contributing. Missing out on the second game and then coming back to contribute was a great thing for me."
Virat Kohli, the Indian captain and India's man of the series
"I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys. The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one. This has been a great advert for Test cricket. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do. England are a professional side and we realized that as the game changed within two-three overs. Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take out opportunities. England also don't go for draws and they played fearless cricket and so did we. That is why you won't see draws in these kinds of series. We can take a lot of heart from this but apply ourselves better the next time around. There is a reason why we voted for Sam to be the Man of the series. It takes the character to come in and play like that. He put England forward in the 1st and 4th Test match. There should be exciting pitches all over the result. The fans will come and watch if both teams play for a win. Just one word for Cook. You have had a great career. All the best for all your future endeavors."
Joe Root, the English captain
"It has been a very tough series. India have played some exceptional cricket. Everyone watching would have been thrilled as well. India batted really well to get into that position in the final session. I mean Alastair has been such an exceptional player for a long time. He has been a huge part of our dressing room. Jimmy has a lot left I am sure. To achieve what he has is unbelievable. Hopefully, he can continue for many more years. We are growing all the time. Some young guys have stood up and performed. We have a lot of learning to do."
Micheal Vaughan
Harsha Bhogle
Aakash Chopra
RP Singh
Mohammad Kaif
Irfan Pathan
Tom Moody
Harbhajan Singh
Piers Morgan
Rahul Sharma
Ayaz Menon
Joy Bhattacharjya
Other interesting tweets