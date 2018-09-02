Who Said What: World reacts as India lose the Test series against England

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News

India lost the fourth Test and England took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series

It looked promising for India while captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease in pursuit of 245 to level the series. But once Kohli got out, things turned ugly quite quickly and India eventually ended up losing the fourth Test by 60 runs and ended up losing the series as well.

India captain Virat Kohli

I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves. Don't think we made too many mistakes today. Credit to them. We never thought like that (of an impending collapse). Usually with a big partnership you're always in the chase. But we were always under the pump. The pressure was non-stop.

We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country. Me and Jinks had the same passion. That's the beauty of Test cricket. I thought about my dismissal as well in the first innings, if I had carried on we would've got a larger lead. Nothing to take away from Pujara. Weren't many negatives for us from this game. Need to focus on positives. Have to take heart going into the final Test.

England captain Joe Root

(On Sam Curran's incredible performance) He has, not just in this game but throughout the series. For a young guy to have such an influence is outstanding. Credit to the group, they were outstanding throughout. Character has been a massive strength of this team.

For the seamers, it was about hitting the surface as hard as possible and for spinners, it was about being as aggressive as possible. Bit of time away from this environment can help. Have spoken with Mo about that. Today was probably the best I've seen him bowl in an England shirt. Really excites me. When you're in the form he's in, it's a nice luxury to have. We do bat deep. Has been a great strength for us this series.

Man of the match Moeen Ali

Great to be back. I have missed Test cricket a lot. Needed a break. Just to appreciate everything in general. To enjoy my cricket again. When I was watching the guys at home, I missed it. Great to come back and contribute.

Playing in England for a while now, back myself a bit more. Got more confidence from county cricket. Done a lot of hard work with Saqlain. When they were about eight down, Root asked me if I fancied it. Did enjoy the 15 balls I faced. If I do bat there again, I need to tighten up. Something I'm not thinking much about.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity.

Like with the series in South Africa, this will go down as what-could-have-been rather than what actually was. Neither South Africa nor England were as good as they have been in the past. But then, maybe, India isn't as good as we believe it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2018

From 36 for 4 in the 1st Innings to Win by so many is some performance ... Sam Curran deserves a lot of the credit as do all the bowlers who have been outstanding this week .. & the catching 👀#EngvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2018

If’s and but’s don’t really matter in the end. A closely fought and competitive series this #INDvENG. Bowling has been more dominant. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 2, 2018

Brilliant spirit shown through out the series from the boys! Great series win against an outstanding side! #ENDvIND 👌🤛 pic.twitter.com/FgjRIBd8u0 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 2, 2018

This defeat will be a hard one to swallow for everyone as we had the chances.. First test and then this one.. Efforts of the bowlers have been Brilliant and batting has all been out a couple of people especially one Man.. Good effort India — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 2, 2018

Great series, gripping stuff from both teams! Curran and Buttler cricketers of the summer for me and great to see uncle Mo back where he belongs! Awesome grit from @englandcricket @ESPNcricinfo #engvindia — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 2, 2018