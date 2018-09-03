Who Said What: World reacts to Alastair Cook's retirement

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13.19K // 03 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

Alastair Cook announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the Test series against India, bringing an end to an England career spread over 12 years and 160 Tests.

The 33-year-old will end his career as England's all-time highest run-getter in Tests and most centuries in the longest format of the game.

He will bring the curtains down on his career against India, the team against which he debuted in 2006 and scored a century in his very first game at Nagpur.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India. Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

Cook had given up captaincy at the end of 2016, handing the reins to Joe Root, who continues to lead the team in Tests.

His decision to retire prompted plenty of wishes from across the cricket fraternity.

Stuart Broad

Not enough words to describe what a legend Cooky is. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 https://t.co/xcavET49VB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 3, 2018

Mark Butcher

Incredible career, lovely human. Hats off, Chef. https://t.co/loDflrHS8R — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) September 3, 2018

Michael Vaughan

No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie .. #CookRetires — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 3, 2018

Alex Tudor

1/2 When I 1st saw Cooky when I joined @EssexCricket I knew then we would not see him to much. A very impressive young man who has stayed grounded all the way through his glittering International career, aways loves playing for his County Essex. He deserves a massive send off — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) September 3, 2018

2/2 @surreycricket for his final Test, it has been an absolute pleasure firstly playing with you & see you over the years grow into the player & person you have become👍🏾 congrats on the career fella you have done @englandcricket very proud indeed 👏🏿 #CookRetires — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) September 3, 2018

Wayne Parnell

Alastair Cook = Jet!!🔥 — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) September 3, 2018

VVS Laxman

Right from the time he made his debut against us in Nagpur, knew that he is a very special talent and will have a huge role to play in English Cricket .I wish to congratulate Alastair Cook on a wonderful career for England. #CookRetires — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2018

Lisa Sthalekar

Wow, end of an era with Cook calling it a day. Loved his determination and grit to score ugly runs on difficult conditions. All the best for the future. https://t.co/bcBk9Q0tVG — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 3, 2018