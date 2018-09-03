Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who Said What: World reacts to Alastair Cook's retirement

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
13.19K   //    03 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

England v Pakistan: 2nd Test - Day One

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

Alastair Cook announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the Test series against India, bringing an end to an England career spread over 12 years and 160 Tests.

The 33-year-old will end his career as England's all-time highest run-getter in Tests and most centuries in the longest format of the game.

He will bring the curtains down on his career against India, the team against which he debuted in 2006 and scored a century in his very first game at Nagpur.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India. Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

Cook had given up captaincy at the end of 2016, handing the reins to Joe Root, who continues to lead the team in Tests.

His decision to retire prompted plenty of wishes from across the cricket fraternity.

Stuart Broad

Mark Butcher

Michael Vaughan

Alex Tudor

Wayne Parnell

VVS Laxman

Lisa Sthalekar

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
