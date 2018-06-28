Who Said What: World reacts to India beating Ireland by 76 runs in first T20I

India was clinical in their performance on Wednesday

Led by a superb 97 by Rohit Sharma with the bat and a four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav with the ball, India defeated Ireland by 76 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series at Dublin.

After losing the toss, the visitors put on a mammoth 208 for 5 in their 20 overs thanks to an opening stand of 160 runs between Shikhar Dhawan, who made a 45-ball 74 and Sharma, who fell three runs short of his third T20I hundred.

In reply, only opener James Shannon could make any significant impact with the bat, scoring a 35-ball 60 as Kuldeep ran through the middle-order, claiming his best bowling figures in the shortest format with a tally of 4 for 21 in his four overs.

Once the shock behind Germany's opening round exit at the FIFA World Cup began to subside ever so slowly, the fraternity started to focus their attention on the demolition in Dublin.

Here are some of the reactions:

Gary Wilson, Ireland captain

They are a world class side and their top-2 played beautifully. I did not expect it to spin as it did in the second innings. We could have bowled spinners in the powerplay. We are going to have a chat to tackle their spinners.

Virat Kohli, India captain

The opening combination was excellent. Great effort by Rohit and Shikhar to put us in the good position. And good strikes from MS, Raina and Pandya in the end. Bowlers did a clinical job too. We are going to be flexible in the next few T-20 matches. It presents the opportunity for the batsmen who don't get the opportunity to bat. The guys who don't get a chance too will get an opportunity in the next match. The guys are fine with this decision.

Kuldeep Yadav, Man of the match

This is my first trip to UK and it has started well. I think the wicket was good to bat on and it was turning a little bit. We bowled variations and tried to bowl in the right areas. Me and Chahal talk a lot when we bowl.First Chahal bowled and he told me that pitch is little slow. If we use variations nicely it will be difficult for England too.

Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile @ImRo45 the Hitman is killing it !! 🏏 #IREvIND — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 27, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Thank You, Kuldeep. 😊🙏🙌😇

Harsha Bhogle

Just incredible how wrist spin suddenly makes set batsmen play like novices..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2018

But one-sided but I am looking forward to seeing how Ireland play wrist spin in the next game because it will tell me how quickly they learn and adapt. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2018

Bipul Sharma

What a gesture by @imVkohli to ask @imkuldeep18 lead the team out after an emphatic win. Well done boys. Brilliantly done 🤘 #IREvIND — Bipul Sharma (@sharmabipul27) June 27, 2018

Before the game started, however, Twitter could not understand how KL Rahul, who had such a splendid time with the bat for the Kings XI Punjab, did not get a place in the starting XI.

Aakash Chopra

No Rahul. No Karthik. Pandey finds a place in the XI. IPL performances were considered for the team selection but not for picking the final XI. Very very interesting indeed. #IREvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 27, 2018

Nikhil

I think Raina and Pandey are playing since it is Ireland, against England I think both Rahul and DK will play depending on how the first two play. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 27, 2018

