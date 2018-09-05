Who Said What: World reacts to RP Singh's retirement

RP Singh called time on his career seven years after his last appearance for India

Exactly 13 years after making his debut for India in an ODI against Zimbabwe, left-arm seamer RP Singh announced his retirement. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to pen an emotional note explaining his decision to hang up his boots.

An international career that began in 2005 against Zimbabwe soon saw him go on to represent India in all three formats. In total, he played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and finished with 124 wickets in international cricket across all formats.

Although he played only 10 T20Is, he will forever be etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan for his performance in the inaugural World T20 in South Africa. In six matches during the tournament, he finished with 12 wickets and played a key role as MS Dhoni's side won the 2007 World T20 by beating Pakistan in the final.

His last appearance for India was in 2011 when he was called up to the Indian ODI side and he featured in an ODI against England at Cardiff. Since then, the left-arm pacer hasn't played for India even as he developed into a lethal weapon in the Indian Premier League.

His retirement has prompted plenty of messages on social media by former teammates, Indian cricketers and even opponents. Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as RP Singh announced his retirement:

Virender Sehwag:

Wish you a very very happy second innings RP. May God bless you — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2018

VVS Laxman:

Congratulations on a very good career RP. Wish you a very joyful second innings. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 5, 2018

Suresh Raina:

Wishing you all the success ahead my friend @rpsingh! Glad I have been a part of your journey & played many matches together where we shared the moments of highs & lows, joy & success! Here is to a new start and I’m sure you will continue to inspire us in many ways as always! https://t.co/kQ0BvgEQSA — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 5, 2018

Irfan Pathan:

Well done on your career brother. You should be proud of what you have done for our country,coming from a small town @rpsingh pic.twitter.com/yP3b6B6FHQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 5, 2018

S Badrinath:

Congratulations bro, wishing you all luck in your life ..from here on, see you soon 😃👍🏼☝🏻 https://t.co/losPcVLAKG — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 5, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

Congrats on a wonderful career, mate. Wish you a fruitful second innings. 👍😊 https://t.co/DRywa4jLua — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2018

Parthiv Patel:

I hope you have a wonderful retirement! You will be missed, but never forgotten.thank you for being there always...#WellPlayedRP — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) September 5, 2018

Pragyan Ojha:

It is my pleasure to know you personally and have played along side you for our #Country, #deccanchargers and #mumbaiindians. Wishing you a lovely life post retirement and best wishes for the future endeavours! @rpsingh #Godspeed https://t.co/sFIKxeKchX — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 4, 2018

Faisal Iqbal:

All the best RP I will cherish our battle in the cricket field and out of the field you are a great friend! 👍🏻good luck in your new innings hopefully see you soon in future! — Faisal Iqbal🏏🇵🇰 (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 4, 2018

Mithun Manhas:

Well played @rpsingh !! N best wishes for ur future endeavours !! https://t.co/M9pS5hgO41 — Mithun Manhas 🇮🇳 (@MithunManhas) September 4, 2018

Deep Dasgupta:

Innings well played mate. All the very best for your next innings 👍 https://t.co/tNVIuTT1HP — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 4, 2018