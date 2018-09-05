Who Said What: World reacts to RP Singh's retirement
Exactly 13 years after making his debut for India in an ODI against Zimbabwe, left-arm seamer RP Singh announced his retirement. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to pen an emotional note explaining his decision to hang up his boots.
An international career that began in 2005 against Zimbabwe soon saw him go on to represent India in all three formats. In total, he played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and finished with 124 wickets in international cricket across all formats.
Although he played only 10 T20Is, he will forever be etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan for his performance in the inaugural World T20 in South Africa. In six matches during the tournament, he finished with 12 wickets and played a key role as MS Dhoni's side won the 2007 World T20 by beating Pakistan in the final.
His last appearance for India was in 2011 when he was called up to the Indian ODI side and he featured in an ODI against England at Cardiff. Since then, the left-arm pacer hasn't played for India even as he developed into a lethal weapon in the Indian Premier League.
His retirement has prompted plenty of messages on social media by former teammates, Indian cricketers and even opponents. Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as RP Singh announced his retirement:
