Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who Said What: World reacts together England's empathic win in the 2nd T20I

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
418   //    07 Jul 2018, 11:42 IST

<p>

On a hot sunny day in Cardiff, Skipper Eoin Morgan elected to field first after winning the toss and this turned out to be a match-winning a decision. England pace bowlers were right on the money and didn't let the flamboyant Indian batsmen to get away.

 Rohit Sharma looked out of sorts in his short stay at the crease as he top-edged a short ball of the bowling of debutant Jake Ball to handover an easy catch to wicketkeeper Jos Butler.

 Shikhar Dhawan and K.L Rahul didn't last long either as both were dismissed in the 5th over. Shikhar Dhawan, in particular, was run out in a bizarre fashion. Suresh Raina and Skipper Virat Kohli added more than 50 runs for the 4th wicket but it was at a slow pace due to some excellent tight bowling by the Englishmen.

 Just when Suresh Raina was looking to up the ante, he was stumped of the bowling of Adil Rashid.

 Despite the lack of hits to the fence, Virat Kohli and M.S Dhoni ran well between the wickets and kept the scoreboard ticking. Virat Kohli, who was looking in ominous touch batting on 47, perished in the 18th over as he chipped one straight into the hands of the deep fielder.

 M.S Dhoni and Hardik Pandya struck few lusty blows, in the end, to take India to a fighting total of 148/5 in 20 overs.

 In reply, England lost Jason Roy in the 3rd over, bowled of the bowling of Umesh Yadav for 15.

 Jos Butler offered an easy catch to Virat Kohli inside the ring that was dropped. But his luck ran out soon as he was caught by the same fielder 2 balls later. Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced after the power-play and this turned out to be a masterstroke as he cleaned up Joe Root for 9 of a delivery that spun into the batsman after pitching. 

 At 44-3, Skipper Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales played sheet anchor roles and ensured no damage was done. Both the batsmen rotated strike and ensured no wickets were given away to the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav 

England kept losing wickets at the end and the match was on a knife-edge. With 12 runs required of the last over, Alex Hales struck a gigantic six and followed it up with a boundary that made sure England would win this encounter. David Willey completed the formalities by striking a boundary through mid-wicket region to bring up a comprehensive victory for the England team.

The series is levelled at 1-1 with the final T20I to be played at Bristol on Sunday.

A dejected Virat Kohli mentioned ‘’It is difficult to make a comeback after you lose 3 wickets in the power-play. The average scores here have been around 145 and I thought we were around 15 runs short. They (England batsman) played Kuldeep really well and Chahal was outstanding today. We got to brush this loss aside and move onto the next game”.

On the other hand, a happy Eoin Morgan mentioned ‘’I think we made a great comeback from Old Trafford. David Willey set the tone for us and Jake Ball was great playing his debut game. The batting unit adapted to the conditions really well and we got good partnerships, which is very important while chasing.”

Here’s how the reaction went on Social Media after England’s win:

Michael Vaughan

Harsha Bhogle

Cricketwallah

VVS Laxman

Gaurav Sethi

David Lloyd





England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Alex Hales
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2nd T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
8 famous brother duos who represented their nation in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I, Cardiff: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Second T20I: Venue details,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Yesterday
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us