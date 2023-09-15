Who is Tanzim Hasan Sakib? 5 interesting facts about Bangladesh pacer making debut vs India in Asia Cup 2023

Tanzim Hasan Sakib received his maiden ODI cap earlier today (September 15) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-arm fast bowler is a part of Bangladesh's playing XI for their ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match against India.

Sakib has never represented Bangladesh in any format of international cricket at the senior level before. He is a 20-year-old fast bowler from Sylhet. Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Sakib has received a golden chance to showcase his talent in the Asia Cup.

Before the pace bowler impresses fans with his bowling skills, here's a look at five things you need to know about Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

#1 Tanzim Hasan Sakib loves the 50-over format

Sakib has played domestic cricket in all three formats and achieved the highest success in List-A cricket. In 37 matches, Sakib has accounted for 57 wickets at a strike rate of 31.7.

The right-arm pace bowler has recorded one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul in the List-A format. Sakib's best bowling figures in the List-A format are 5/55.

#2 Tanzim Hasan Sakib took a 3-wicket haul on List-A debut

As mentioned earlier, Sakib has a fantastic record in List-A matches. The 20-year-old pacer made his List-A debut back in the year 2019. On March 27, 2019, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan included him in their playing XI for the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.

Sakib bowled his full quota of 10 overs in that match and returned with figures of 3/35. He also bowled a maiden over. The pacer will hope to perform the same way on his ODI debut today.

#3 Tazim Hasan Sakib dismissed Sai Sudharsan and Riyan Parag at R Premadasa Stadium this year

Sakib's last List-A appearance came for Bangladesh 'A' in a match against India 'A' during the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka. Incidentally, that match took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as well.

India 'A' opener Sai Sudharsan and all-rounder Riyan Parag lost their wickets cheaply to Sakib. However, the other India 'A' batters understood his bowling well and scored 58 runs off his nine overs.

#4 Tanzim Hasan Sakib won U-19 World Cup with Bangladesh U-19s in 2020

Bangladesh U-19s made history by winning the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2020. Fast bowler Sakib was a key member of the squad. He played six matches for Bangladesh U-19s and scalped seven wickets.

In the final match against India U-19s, Sakib scalped two wickets in his spell of 8.2 overs. He bowled two maiden overs and conceded only 28 runs. His two victims were Sushant Mishra and Tilak Varma. Interestingly, Varma is also making his ODI debut today in Colombo.

#5 Tanzim Hasan Sakib loves to play football

Like most cricketers, Sakib enjoys playing football during leisure time. He has shared multiple photos of himself playing football on his Instagram profile.

"If you rate my football skill,you must rate it excellent," he captioned a carousel post.

It will be interesting to see how the 20-year-old fast bowler performs in Colombo today. If he impresses the selectors, he can even earn a place in the Bangladesh squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.