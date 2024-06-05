Who is Tim Pringle? 5 interesting facts about Netherlands spinner who won POTM vs Nepal in T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Tim Pringle stood out in the Netherlands’ recent win over Nepal at the T20 World Cup 2022. The game was played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Tuesday, June 4, and the Dutch team emerged victorious in front of a crowd that heavily favored Nepal.

It was the Netherlands that won the toss and put Nepal to bat first. The Rohit Paudel-led side kept struggling throughout the innings as they failed to get going, with only the skipper getting a decent score to his name.

Eventually, Nepal could only post a 107-run target after being held to 106 in 19.2 overs. Logan van Beek and Tim Pringle were the stand-out performers for the Netherlands, as they scalped three wickets a piece.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Pringle, with his 3/20, registered his best bowling figures in the format. His efforts also helped him claim the Player of the Match award.

After a match-winning performance by the all-rounder, here’s a look at five interesting facts about Tim Pringle, the Dutch all-rounder, that one must know as the Netherlands look to strengthen their case at the marquee event.

#1 Tim Pringle is the son of former New Zealand cricketer Chris Pringle

Tim Pringle was born in The Hague on August 29, 2002. The 21-year-old is the son of former New Zealand cricketer Chris Pringle, who represented the Kiwi team between 1990-1995. During his time with the side, Chris played 14 Tests and 64 ODIs.

One of the most memorable matches that Chris has been a part of is the ODI between New Zealand and Australia from the year 1990. With the Aussies needing two runs to win off the final over, Chris showcased his prowess with the ball and bowled a maiden over to help his side script an emphatic one-run win.

An injury to his ankle led to Chris bidding farewell to the sport in 1998.

#2 Tim Pringle started his cricketing career with the New Zealand U19 team

Just like his father, Tim Pringle too has represented New Zealand. But, unlike the former cricketer, Tim was a part of New Zealand’s U19 team.

Tim was a part of the U19 team for the five-match Youth ODIs against Australia U19. While the first game saw no result and the second game was abandoned, Pringle was a part of all the games that were played in the series.

#3 Tim made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2022

Tim Pringle’s international career kicked off on June 19, 2022, as he represented his home country, the Netherlands, in an ODI match against England at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen.

Since then, he has played four ODIs and 17 T20Is with 108 runs and 15 wickets to his name in the international circuit. English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was notably Tim Pringle’s first international wicket.

Even though it was a one-sided affair, the Netherlands put up a fight while defending their total of 235/7. Though Tim couldn’t make a mark with the bat and was dismissed for a two-ball duck, he managed to scalp a wicket in the next innings.

#4 Tim Pringle won the Men’s Super Smash 2022/23 with Northern Districts

Though he couldn’t make it to New Zealand’s U19 squad for the World Cup, he continued his association with the Northern Districts and also represented the team in the 2022/23 edition of the Men’s Super Smash.

In the eight innings of the nine matches that he played, Tim Pringle picked up nine wickets at an economy of 6.67 and an average of 20.77. His best outing that season included figures of 3/23. He was a part of the squad that included big names like Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert, among others.

Pringle is a part of the Northern Brave squad to date and even won the tournament in the 2022/23 edition.

#5 Tim Pringle has now represented the Netherlands twice in T20 World Cups

While one must think the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 is Tim Pringle’s debut World Cup, that is not the case. He played an active role in the Netherlands making it to the Super 12 stage in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Pringle also represented his team against Bangladesh, India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands’ most notable achievement that season was their victory against giants South Africa in Adelaide.

Pringle is currently playing his second T20 World Cup and registered match-winning figures of 3/20 in the team’s campaign opener against Nepal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback