Who is Tshepo Moreki? 5 interesting facts about South African fast-bowler who took a first ball wicket on Test debut

South African pacer Tshepo Moreki grabbed the cricketing headlines with a wicket off the first ball of his international career. It happened when he dismissed Devon Conway on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on February 4.

Starting his bowling stint from around the wicket, Moreki nipped a good length delivery to trap the Kiwi opener plumb in front. The 30-year-old provided the Proteas a picture-perfect start to their tour with his breakthrough.

While Moreki's national selection may have been predominantly due to the first-choice players featuring in the ongoing SA20, the pacer ensured to make the most of his opportunity. Unfortunately for Moreki and the South Africans, the rest of Day 1 was a long and hard toil as the debutant finished with figures of 1/81 in 22 overs.

Despite the Kiwis finishing on a dominant 258/2 at stumps, Moreki created a buzz among the cricket fraternity for his first-ball wicket.

On that note, here are five interesting facts about the newest South African pacer, Tshepo Moreki.

# 1 Moreki became the second bowler in 2024 to take a first-ball wicket on international debut

New Zealand v South Africa - Men's 1st Test: Day 1

As rare as a first-ball wicket on international debut is, the feat has already been achieved once this year. West Indian young sensation Shamar Joseph picked up Steve Smith off his first ball on debut in the first of the two-Test series at Adelaide.

Moreki would readily sign up for half of what Joseph went on to achieve in the rest of his debut series, helping the West Indies to a 1-1 draw against Australia.

The South African pacer also became the fourth bowler from the country to pick up a first-ball wicket in Tests, behind Bert Vogler, Dane Piedt, and Hardus Viljoen. Moreki was also the 24th overall player in Test history to pick up a wicket off the first ball on debut.

# 2 Moreki has never picked up a five-wicket haul in his domestic career

Perhaps the most surprising stat of Tshepo Moreki's domestic career is that he has never picked up a five-wicket haul.

The 30-year-old made his first-class debut in 2012 and has played several red-ball, List-A, and T20 games for different clubs. Yet, in a combined 203 matches across the three formats, Moreki has never achieved a fifer, with 4/22 in T20s being his best bowling figures.

The Durban-born cricketer has ten four-wicket hauls but has never converted one to the magical five. The stat is all the more stunning, considering Moreki has played all his cricket on seamer-friendly tracks in South Africa and boasts 328 total wickets in his 12-year-long domestic career.

# 3 Was part of the Paarl Rocks' squad in the inaugural Mzansi Super League season

Before being replaced by the now-red-hot SA20, the Mzansi Super League (MSL) was South Africa's franchise-based T20 competition.

MSL replaced the failed T20 Global League, with its first edition played in November and December 2018. Paarl Rocks was one of the six competing franchises, and their squad included Tshepo Moreki.

The pacer played in seven games and picked up five wickets at an average of 29.20. However, his dismal economy of 10.42 meant he did not feature for the Rocks in all their ten league-stage games.

The side finished third on the points table with five wins but were eliminated thanks to rain washing out the Eliminator against second-place Jozi Stars.

Unfortunately, the MSL had only two editions played before being canceled in favor of the SA20 from 2022/23.

# 4 Moreki's began the 2019-20 4-day competition with match-winning hat trick

Playing for the Titans, Tshepo Moreki began the 2019-20 4-day Franchise competition with a bang, picking up a hat trick to win his side the opener against the Dolphins.

The 30-year-old had moved to the Titans franchise a year ago after stints with the Dolphins and Cobras.

In a high-scoring first innings, the Titans captured a valuable 56-run lead, with Moreki's figures reading a mediocre 2/107. The Dolphins were then set a fourth innings target of 291 for victory.

A draw seemed inevitable, especially with the Dolphins at 142/5 with under 23 overs remaining. The possibility of a result increased slightly when the sixth wicket fell, yet a win seemed unlikely even then, with four wickets needed in 18 overs.

Unpreturned, a relentless Moreki ran in and produced a memorable hattrick, removing the well-set Andile Phehlukwayo and Eathan Bosch. Daryn Dupavillon was his third wicket to complete the hat trick as Moreki reduced the Dolphins to 146/9 to assure the Titans a famous win.

Despite the final pair showing some resistance, the Titans completed a 129-run victory to begin their season.

# 5 Moreki was forced to move multiple times for consistent opportunities

Despite representing the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) at the Under-19 level, Moreki did not receive a contract at the KZN-based Dolphins.

Although his domestic debuts across formats came for KZN in 2012 and 2013, the lack of a contract prompted the pacer to join the then-Cape Cobras (Western Province now) for the 2015/16 season.

Yet, the Cobras attack had established pacers like Wayne Parnell, Rory Kleinveldt, and Vernon Philander, forcing Moreki to warm the benches more often than not. It forced him to eventually join the Titans in 2018, after which the pacer started playing consistently and matured into a reliable swing bowler.

Moreki was granted another opportunity with the Western Province two years later. The rest is history as the pacer became among the most productive bowlers in the South African circuit.

