Who will replace Hardik Pandya the all-rounder in Australia?

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
32   //    02 Nov 2018, 01:38 IST

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

The Indian team's performance in England in the five-match Test series was awful, but Hardik Pandya was extremely impressive both with the bat and the ball.

Pandya's inclusion in the Test squad was often questioned as his batting technique was considered more suitable for the shorter version of the game. However, he has matured as a Test cricketer gradually, which is certainly evident from his approach at the crease.

Pandya as a bowler has also improved immensely, and he seems to be a perfect fit for the elusive seam-bowling all-rounder that India have been looking for ages. Unfortunately though, his injured back has kept him out of the much-awaited Australian tour, and it will be really tough for captain Virat Kohli to find a replacement for him.

Pandya also gave Kohli the flexibility to play an extra batsman or a bowler, and brought impeccable balance to the team with his all-round skills.

However, this is a big opportunity for Ravindra Jadeja to prove his prowess as a batsman. Jadeja has scored tons of runs in the domestic circuit at an impressive average of 45, but has failed to replicate the same in international red-ball cricket. However, he looked in sublime form in the only Test he played in England, scoring a crucial half-century for India.

That said, Jadeja also needs to work on his bowling as he has struggled to take wickets outside the Indian sub-continent.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also shown promise and potential with the bat in the recent past. His solid technique might come in handy on the pacer-friendly Australian pitches, and his prowess as a quality swing bowler is well renowned across the globe.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a decent all-rounder for India in the Test arena, and this tour will give him a chance to prove his potential with the bat in tough conditions.

It would be really interesting to see if any of these three players would be able to replace Pandya with their all-round capabilities in Australia later this year.



Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
