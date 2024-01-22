Who is Xavier Bartlett? 5 interesting facts about Australian fast-bowler called up for West Indies ODIs

Xavier Bartlett, who plies his trade for the Brisbane Heat in the KFC Big Bash League (BBL), has been rewarded for his extraordinary performances with an Australia call-up for the ODI series against the West Indies.

Ostensibly, Bartlett got the opportunity after Jhye Richardson was ruled out with a side strain, but he has earned this call-up without any doubt whatsoever.

He, along with young Jake Fraser-McGurk, are the new faces in a squad that sees regular all-format pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood being rested. Senior batter Steven Smith has been named captain.

In this article, we bring you five interesting facts about Xavier Bartlett.

#1 He is the leading wicket-taker in the BBL 2023-24

Bartlett is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Big Bash League at the time of writing. He has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 14.82.

He has been a real force to reckon with for the Brisbane Heat this year. Although his economy rate has not been very impressive, he has always turned up with the goods whenever skipper Nathan McSweeney has given him the ball.

He also picked up the wicket of Henry Thornton in the Challenger of the BBL that was played on Monday at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The BBL final between the Heat and the Sydney Sixers will be played on Wednesday.

#2 Xavier Bartlett has played in 20 List A games

Bartlett is not someone who has been picked by Australia for being an overnight sensation. He has played in 20 List A games already, and although the number is not a lot, it is still enough for him to have some experience under his belt.

Given the fact that the selectors wanted someone fresh on the circuit to deliver the goods against the Windies, Bartlett ticks all the boxes. He will be rearing to have a go against the West Indies and force them out of their comfort zone in the ODI series.

#3 He has played in the U19 World Cup for Australia

Xavier Bartlett celebrating with his Heat teammates.

Bartlett represented Australia at the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup, which was held in New Zealand. His raw pace and accuracy - a deadly combination - impressed the selectors who chose to bet on him. Bartlett has seen steady growth since then.

Part of Queensland in domestic cricket and the Brisbane Heat in the BBL, the 25-year-old has showcased why he can be relied upon. He has repaid the faith shown upon him by the Australia U-19 selectors and is now all set to play for the senior team.

#4 Xavier Bartlett won the Westcott Family Trophy for First XI bowler of the year at Southport School

Bartlett had shown early signs that he was a star in the making for Australia. While still at school, he impressed his coaches and even ended up winning the Westcott Family Trophy for First XI bowler of the year in 2015.

Needless to say, Bartlett was a regular fixture for the school's first XI and played a vital role in them winning several championships. He also performed extremely well when Southport won the 2015 GPS Premiership. Quite naturally, Bartlett was earmarked as a future talent.

#5 His economy in List-A cricket is just 5.37

Xavier Bartlett with his Player of the Match award in the BBL.

One of the reasons why Australia have chosen to go with Xavier Bartlett for the West Indies series is his stellar List-A record. Although he has played in just 20 matches, he has a stupendous economy rate of just 5.37.

This is phenomenal for a fast bowler in the modern game given how much the fielding restrictions hamper their freedom.

However, Bartlett has shown that he can hold his own both with the new ball and the old when the occasion arises and his captain needs him to step up.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App