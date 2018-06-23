Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why England should not get carried away after series win over Australia

India will be a much tougher challenge for Eoin Morgan's side

Kishore V Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 19:53 IST
England are on the verge of a whitewash against Australia

England are the No. 1 ranked ODI side in the world currently and are playing like one. They have been dominant in the ongoing ODI series against Australia and are within touching distance of whitewashing their old enemy 5-0.

Since the 2015 World Cup debacle, Eoin Morgan’s side has played an aggressive brand of cricket and have progressed to the point where they are contenders for next year's World Cup, which will happen in their own backyard.

In the ongoing ODI series against Australia, England’s batsmen have been scoring big hundreds, albeit against inexperienced Aussie bowling attack, bowlers have been picking up wickets in the middle and death overs and the fielding has been extraordinary.

That has created a massive buzz ahead of the limited-overs series between England and India, which comprises of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. With the World Cup less than a year away, the focus will be on the ODIs as the No.1 side takes on the No.2 side in what could be a dress rehearsal for the big showdown next year.

Even though England have looked invincible in all the departments against Australia, the home side will have their task cut out against the men in blue. Here are a few reasons why England should not get carried away before the big series against Kohli’s men.

India – a settled unit

CRICKET-SRI-IND
Virat Kohli's side will be a tough nut to crack

Unlike Australia, who played their first international game since the turmoil on South African shores a few months ago, India will go to England as a much-settled unit under the exuberant captain and an aggressive coach. 

The team under Virat Kohli know their roles to perfection and in MS Dhoni, India is blessed to have a player in the XI with so much captaincy experience at the international level. The combination of Dhoni behind the stumps and skipper Virat Kohli has worked wonders on the field for Team India in limited overs, particularly in tight situations.

Contact Us Advertise with Us