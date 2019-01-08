×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why India can win the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand despite Bumrah’s absence

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
49   //    08 Jan 2019, 13:04 IST

Kohli still has a great ODI team despite Bumrah's absence
Kohli still has a great ODI team despite Bumrah's absence

The Indian team management has made the right call by resting Jasprit Bumrah, India’s lead pacer and the hero of their maiden Test series win in Australia, for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and New Zealand. It is important to preserve India’s talisman, with the ICC World Cup on the horizon, where he is expected to be the key to India’s success.

There is no doubting the fact that India’s ODI line up will be a bit weakened in Bumrah’s absence. However, India still has a team good enough to beat Australia.

Bumrah’s replacement Mohammed Siraj has been in red hot form in recent times. His performances in the domestic season have been nothing short of outstanding. So, his exclusion from the Indian squad in the first place was a surprise. His pace and bounce, along with the ability to bowl deadly yorkers, makes him an ideal replacement for Bumrah.

In Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, India has a terrific opening bowling pair, and in Siraj and the left-hander Khaleel Ahmed, Kohli has two very capable bowlers to choose as his third seamer.

In fact, if a certain pitch is not felt to be conducive to any swing, then Kohli may even decide to drop Bhuvneshwar Kumar and have the other three bowlers who have more pace. However, one should keep in mind that Kumar too has added a yard or two to his pace in recent years and is no longer just a medium pace bowler.

With Hardik Pandya back from injury, India’s pace bowling department looks to be in great shape. Not just Sydney where the first ODI will be played, but some other pitches too may assist spin bowling and India has three world class spinners to choose from.

Moreover, in Kedar Jadhav, India has a batsman who is also a handy spinner and can control the flow of runs and can break partnerships, as he has shown time and again in his career.

So, despite the absence of Bumrah, India’s bowling attack is good enough to win India the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand.

India’s ODI batting line up is probably the best in the world. Despite some concerns about the form of MS Dhoni, there is no major worry on that front as well. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
3 reasons why India can win the T20 series against...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the ODI series 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
Lack of all-rounders in Indian ODI squad announced for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India ODI series: 3 Indians who might...
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India won the 2018-19 Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, ODI series: Preview
RELATED STORY
First Test series win for India in each nation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us