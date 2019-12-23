Why India must keep both MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Sanju Samson

Rishabh Pant has long been considered a player with huge potential. The team management has given him a long rope to prove himself, as he is seen to be someone who can change the complexion of a match single-handedly.

Much of this perception owes to Pant's exploits in the Indian Premier League. But at the international level, he has been found wanting.

His wicket-keeping has left a lot to be desired. And ironically, he has shone with the bat more in the longer format compared to the shorter format, to which his style seems to be more suited.

Pant's lack of major improvement with the gloves led to him being dropped from the Test format in favour of the much more reliable and solid Wriddhiman Saha, who is also no mug with the bat. But despite his indifferent form with the bat and gloves, Pant has managed to hold on to the wicketkeeping slot in limited overs cricket, thanks more to the perception than the actual exploits.

Rshabh Pant has failed to fulfill his potential in international arena so far

That is not a particularly reassuring sign with the T20 World Cup not very far away. What will especially be of worry for the Indian team is that Pant seems to be incapable of building an innings when the team is under pressure.

His paltry numbers in T20Is - batting average of around 20 with a not-so-impressive strike rate of around 122 - are nothing to write home about.

Pant's propensity to hit his way out of trouble, especially by going for sixes, has worked against him more often than not in T20Is. This will especially be a problem in Australia where the T20 World Cup is going to be hosted, as the boundaries are relatively bigger than those in India. Hitting sixes will an even more difficult task there, and fraught with risk.

If willing, MSD must be in reckoning for world T20

Advertisement

Keeping this in mind, it is pertinent that the team management has some backup plans. Though MS Dhoni has not played much cricket in recent times, the team management should have a proper discussion with him. And if he shows willingness, then he must be asked to start playing T20Is, apart from the IPL, as preparation for the World Cup.

At the same time, the young Sanju Samson must be kept in the loop. He should also be given a chance to play some T20Is.

Samson's glove-work is better than that of Pant and unlike the southpaw, he is a more traditional batsman. Though he too is capable of hitting the big shots, he has more experience of building an innings, as has shown many times in the IPL and domestic circuit.

The wicket-keeper’s slot must be settled well before the World Cup, after giving fair opportunities to all the possible candidates. Relying solely on the expectation that Pant will eventually come good is not the safest idea; there has to be a contingency plan in place.