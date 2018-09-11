Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why India needs another Dravid in test cricket?

ezkvishal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
726   //    11 Sep 2018, 00:22 IST

England v India: 4th npower Test - Day Four
England v India: 4th
npower
Test - Day Four

Rahul Dravid was one of the best cricketers India had and also one of the most underrated. His best came out when Team India needed him the most. If he had been born in any other era or played in a team other than Sachin or Ganguly he would have been more famous. He is the dark horse of Indian Cricket.

Indian cricket misses him more than Tendulkar or Sehwag since their respective retirements. Currently, the Indian team has a lot of stroke-makers like Dhawan, K L Rahul, and others. They have one of the best batsman of the modern game in Virat Kohli but they don't have a Dravid fashioned player who stays strong when the chips are down.

He was a treat to watch when batting at his usual position of #3. He didn't mind opening the batting when India needed him and took the opportunity with both hands. He was a great team player.

The most important aspect of Dravid's batting was that he liked to spend time on the crease. This can be ascertained from his stats which show that he spent 735.8 hours at the crease.

This was more than any batsmen who have played the game. He also holds the record of the most balls faced by a player during his career. He used to wear down the opposition bowlers with his solid defense which allowed the batsmen who came him to score freely. He cherished handling the difficult phase of the game.

Steve Waugh once advised his bowlers, "Try to take his wicket within the first 15 minutes, if you can't then only try to take his remaining wickets." This comment shows how much price Dravid put on his wicket and made it difficult for the bowlers to take his wicket.

Dravid had a tough work ethic. He knew that he was not as gifted as other great batsmen of his era, so he put in a lot of hard work to overcome his shortcomings. Every run scored by him is an example of sheer work that he had put in mastering his craft. He never used to shy away from putting in extra hours, even when others had left.

He had a phenomenal average of 65.70 in tests won overseas, more than Sachin, Gavaskar, and other legendary Indian batters. He led India to memorable test victories in Headingly, Adelaide, Kingston, and Rawalpindi.

He possesses the most overseas man of the match awards of any Indian batsmen with eight of them. He had a balls per dismissal record of 123.06 which shows that he was a partnership man. He has a record of being involved in most hundred partnerships with 88 of them.

Brian Charles Lara once said, "If I had to put anyone to bat for my life, it'd be either Kallis or Dravid".

Dravid is truly a legend of this game, and we need someone with his grit, spirit and resolve to bail the Indian team out of the batting crisis that they are going through. Solidity in the middle-order is something that any world-class team can't do without.

Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Rahul Dravid Greatest Cricketers of All Time Test cricket
ezkvishal
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
How advertising money greed is killing Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test XI with Batsmen from the Yesteryears and...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
An All Time Eleven of 'Gentlemen'
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why there cannot be another Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
DUR 92/7 (27.3 ov)
SSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex elected to bowl.
DUR VS SSX live score
| 09:30 AM
LEI 100/10
WAR 190/3 (55.1 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Leicestershire by 90 runs with 7 wickets remaining
LEI VS WAR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 133/5 (55.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Gloucestershire trail Glamorgan by 4 runs with 5 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us