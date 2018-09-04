3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Swagat Das

India won their second World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni

The journey of Indian cricket has been a long and tedious one, with many ups and downs. From being played by Britishers to being played by kids on streets, cricket has become the game of masses. Over the years, many stalwarts of the game have risen from this country and left spectators in awe with their performances.

The Cricket World Cup is the greatest prize that a cricketing nation could possibly win and hence, it is the most fiercely contested one as well. India has won the coveted trophy on two previous occasions, in 1983 and in 2011.

The Indian team has been considered as one of the finest teams in world cricket, since quite a few years. The team has an almost unbreakable unity and a winning mentality, that enables them to perform well on the pitch in all departments. A lot of experts back the Men in Blue to lift the trophy in Lord's Stadium on 14th of July, 2019.

Here are the reasons why India will win the CWC 2019.

