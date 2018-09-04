Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Swagat Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
237   //    04 Sep 2018, 10:28 IST

Ent
India won their second World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni

The journey of Indian cricket has been a long and tedious one, with many ups and downs. From being played by Britishers to being played by kids on streets, cricket has become the game of masses. Over the years, many stalwarts of the game have risen from this country and left spectators in awe with their performances.

The Cricket World Cup is the greatest prize that a cricketing nation could possibly win and hence, it is the most fiercely contested one as well. India has won the coveted trophy on two previous occasions, in 1983 and in 2011.

The Indian team has been considered as one of the finest teams in world cricket, since quite a few years. The team has an almost unbreakable unity and a winning mentality, that enables them to perform well on the pitch in all departments. A lot of experts back the Men in Blue to lift the trophy in Lord's Stadium on 14th of July, 2019.

Here are the reasons why India will win the CWC 2019.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Leisure Reading
Swagat Das
ANALYST
The Shadow in the darkness. The Just. The Shinobi.
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners
RELATED STORY
India's schedule from Asia Cup to World Cup: Heavy...
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
10 years of Kohli’s International Career: 10 of his most...
RELATED STORY
Describing a cricketer in 1 picture
RELATED STORY
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 
RELATED STORY
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
3 potential future Indian captains
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why India start as favourites in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us