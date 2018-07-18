Why Kohli is India's best bet at number 4

rahul jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 319 // 18 Jul 2018, 23:59 IST

Rahul should be given a longer rope at number 3

Since the last world cup India has tried a number of players at the pivotal position of number four. But still India has failed to find a permanent solution for the "middle order muddle" as noted by many in the media. With only 9 months left for the World Cup it is high time India closes the revolving door at number four.

Who could be our best bet to solve the problem? The voices in the Indian cricketing circles have started the rounds that Virat Kohli should take up the mantle at that position , the most important being that of the former captain Sourav Ganguly. Before arguing the merits of Kohli at no. 4 let's look at who could fill the giant void left by Kohli at number 3.

It is no surprise to see Indian team again trying KL Rahul at number four position after failing in the few chances he was given in the Sri Lanka series. But it would have been better if the experiment successfully implemented in the just concluded T20 series between the same opponents would have continued in the ODI series as well. KL Rahul has been in superb form coming off from a very successful IPL season where he scored 659 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 158. But the one that is missed here is that KL Rahul is an opener and it is really injustice to his talent that he is being given the duty to transform himself into a middle order batsmen with his only experience being his moderately successful 2016 IPL season. He has the technique to deal with new ball as reflected in his still short test match career and also has the Kohli like ability to take the game by the scruff when the situation demands. So, it is is really essential that the team gives him the confidence to go into the world cup with him as our number three.

The other argument being that why fix something which ain't broke. But the problem at number 4 is too big and needs desperate measures with the World Cup so close. If Rahul fails then Kohli still can be back at that position.

Now, with Kohli at four India would not be a top heavy side anymore. The opponents wont have their strategy build around the fact that getting the top 3 back in the dressing room as early possible shuts the game down for India. Kohli has the game to accumulate runs coming in around 20-30 over mark and also accelerate towards the end. He is fully equipped to handle the pressure to keep the scoreboard ticking at the crucial position without taking any risks. Rahane was a good bet at number four But just like Dhoni, he took time to settle into the innings which essentially stalled the progress of the innings. The selectors also seem to be looking beyond Rahane having not picked him for the ODI series. Yuvraj has not done himself any favour with yet another poor IPL season to make selectors fall back again on him. The likes of Karthik, Jadhav and Raina are better suited for the lower middle order with Pandya rather than being tried at number four.

Just look at the two serious contenders going into the World Cup. New Zealand with Ross Taylor and England with Eoin Morgan, both are one of the best players in limited overs format controlling the game for their side from number four spot. India just needs someone of same caliber at number four.

And with Dhoni and Hardik down the order, India would have enough firepower to deal with death overs and also the ever climbing run rate while chasing. Also, Dhoni and Kohli have a great camaraderie which comes to the fore when they are batting together as evidenced by their running between the wickets in numerous games before. With Kohli at four and Dhoni at five it would send chills own the spine of opponents whenever India is chasing give that these two are the best chasers in the game.

It is best that team management realizes that stability is really important going into the marquee event. It is time experimentation ends and King Kohli sets his sight on the trophy with the headache of middle order behind him.