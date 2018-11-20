×
Why Kohli should choose Yuzvendra Chahal over Krunal Pandya for the first T20I against Australia

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
41   //    20 Nov 2018, 13:57 IST

Virat Kohli must show trust in his premier spin bowlers.
Virat Kohli must show trust in his premier spin bowlers.

Now that the 12-man squad for the first T20I against Australia has been announced, in all likelihood, the one to miss out from the playing XI could be either Yuzvendra Chahal or Krunal Pandya.

If the selections in the just-concluded West Indies T20 series are anything to go by, then the unlucky player to miss out could be Yuzvendra Chahal. Pandya’s ability with the bat could clinch a spot for him ahead of Chahal.

However, a few other considerations must be made before making this decision. In the upcoming ICC 50-over World Cup, India will have to depend on their two premier wrist spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal – in their quest for glory. The fast-bowling all-rounder’s spot will automatically go to Hardik Pandya.

Apart from the spin bowling of Kuldeep and Chahal, the Indian team will depend on the steady spin of Kedar Jadhav, whenever required. There will be no space for any spin-bowling all-rounders such as Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar.

With the World Cup not far away, it is imperative that both Kuldeep and Chahal are given as much opportunity in both ODIs and T20Is to hone their skills in the limited overs format. By constantly dropping one of the key bowlers in favor of an all-rounder who will have no part to play in the World Cup, the Indian team is losing sight of the larger picture.

These Indian spinners are key to India's chances at the World Cup

These Indian spinners are key to India's chances at the World Cup

In the absence of a genuine all-rounder such as Hardik Pandya, giving a chance to Krunal may seem like a logical horses-for-courses thing to do. But in the process, one may be doing much harm to India’s cause, as the confidence of a key player such as Chahal may take a hit. This does not augur well for India’s chances in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

In whatever little time is left before the World Cup. Captain Kohli must ensure that he shows as much trust in and gives as much confidence, as is possible to those players who could be key to India’s success in the ICC World Cup next year.

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
