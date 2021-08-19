Why Ravichandran Ashwin may not fit in Virat Kohli's set 'Template' in England

As Moeen Ali's ball spat off the up-and-down surface of a Day 4 pitch at Lord's, many recalled how big a miss Ravichandran Ashwin was for India. However, just about 24 hours later, there weren't many were complaints to be heard.

India's second-innings bowling performance at Lord's was not just a victory for the ages but was also a victory for Virat Kohli's set 'template' of playing four quicks and a spinner. All four pacers gave crucial breakthroughs in that inning, which proved just how right the decision to go with a four-pronged pace attack was.

What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin had a great outing for Surrey in the county game that he played at The Oval, picking up six wickets. But will Kohli tinker with India's template to include the off-spinner?

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja - What do stats say?

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin once batted at No. 6 consistently and his two hundreds in the West Indies gave India the confidence to groom him as an all-rounder. However, since 2018, Ashwin has averaged just 18.22 away from home with 39* as his highest score.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, has grown into a reliable No. 7 batsman, averaging 43 away from home in the same period. While Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 10 more wickets than Jadeja in that tenure, it is his batting that has cost him the place when the specialist spinner is up for grabs.

After the failure of the three-two bowling attack in the World Test Championship final, it is hard to see India going back to that plan and playing both Jadeja and Ashwin.

Jadeja has already scored a half-century this series and Kohli has been vocal about the balance that he provides to the side at No. 7. So it is highly unlikely that Ashwin will displace the left-arm spinner.

Shardul Thakur could be fit again for the third Test

Shardul Thakur was impressive at Trent Bridge

India's wait to find their next seam bowling all-rounder after Hardik Pandya was seemingly over when they decided to back Shardul Thakur at No. 8. His exploits with the bat at the Gabba (67) as well as seven wickets with the ball meant that he could be a great addition to the side.

While Thakur didn't contribute with the bat at Trent Bridge, he picked up four crucial wickets and proved to be the go-to man for Virat Kohli whenever he was called upon.

Although Shardul Thakur may not have Ashwin's s batting ability, he could still be ahead in the pecking order thanks to his ability to produce genuine swing.

Ravichandran Ashwin - the batsman - was not missed at Trent Bridge, Lord's

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah gave greater assurance with the bat

India's tail wagging has always been a problem, especially in overseas conditions. Ravichandran Ashwin's flashy 22 in the World Test Championship final proved his ability to get crucial runs down the order.

However, in the most testing circumstances, India's tail wagged not once, but twice so far in the series. At Trent Bridge, India managed to get a strong 95-run lead thanks to some important contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the last wicket.

Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya.

What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience i Can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest . pic.twitter.com/y72j3BRdpB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

At Lord's, it was Mohammed Shami, who alongside Bumrah, added a crucial 89 runs for the ninth wicket. Here again, no one was complaining about India's long tail and the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin.

With India having taken a 1-0 lead in the series and three Tests to go, it is highly unlikely that Virat Kohli's template will change. Unfortunately the wait for Ravichandran Ashwin to play his next Test could be a long one.

