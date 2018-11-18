×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Why Rishabh Pant deserves a long rope in limited-overs cricket

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    18 Nov 2018, 20:20 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, has not yet set the stage on fire in the T20 format. His game style suits the shortest format to the T, but ironically he has made his mark more in the longest version rather than the shorter ones, whether it’s in ODIs or T20Is.

His performance against the West Indies in the limited over formats was surprisingly lacklustre. But for the crucial fifty that he scored in the last T20I against the Windies, when the series had already been decided, he struggled mightily to impose himself.

He seemed to be confused about his role in the team, as the enforcer, finisher or an innings-builder. He tried to go for too much too soon and took too much risk in pursuit of quick runs even when there were many overs left in the innings.

He was also guilty of throwing away his wicket in that aforementioned last T20I against the Windies when victory was in sight. India barely managed to squeak through in that match, when he should he have stayed till the end and ensured that the victory was a comfortable one.

However, he is new to international cricket. Very soon, he will get opportunities in the Australia series in all three formats to establish himself in the team. India begins their campaign on 21 November at Brisbane with the first of the three T20Is.

Pant is almost a certainty to be in the playing XI. However, he will be in some kind of pressure going into that match as he has not had the best of starts to his limited overs international career, and there are quality batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer who are breathing down his neck.

This is where the role of the team management, especially that of the captain is a crucial one. If Kohli and co. feel that Pant is the future of Indian cricket, and a potential match winner, they should ensure that Pant is given the confidence to express himself freely, without worrying about failures.

Just as Sourav Ganguly had given a long rope to players like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, Captain Kohli too needs to do the same with players like Rishabh Pant who have the potential to serve Indian cricket well for a long time to come. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Conditions ripe for Rishabh Pant to succeed in Australia
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips 
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
Indian cricket news: Virat Kohli & Co depart for Australia
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Five players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Indian's who are expected to play their 1st Test in...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs Australia T20I...
RELATED STORY
2 Players likely to be dropped from India's playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us