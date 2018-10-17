Why the West Indies pay dispute is hurting Test cricket

West Indies failed to put up a fight against India in the recent Test series

There was much talk before the India vs. West Indies series of whether the Calypso Kings had the firepower to give Team India a tough game.

With the series sealed 2-0 in favor of India, cricket analysts and pundits have had their answer, but sports fans are left scratching their heads as to whether they even saw the 'real' West Indies play a match on this tour so far.

A number of cricket fanatics have also gone as far as to suggest that it would be in Team India's best interest to limit future Test matches with the Windies due to lackluster competition. A long-standing pay dispute between the players and the management has robbed the side of many of its top acts, including Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

While his side was being thrashed by 10 wickets, Gayle was displaying his batting prowess in the Afghanistan Premier League.

West Indies' most prized T20 commodity will now feature in the T10 league in the United Arab Emirates, while his compatriots will try to fend off the Indian challenge in limited-overs cricket without him.

Chris Gayle will be unavailable against India

This laissez-faire style of management by the West Indies Cricket Board has resulted in the modern West Indies team resembling more of a national football side, with players congregating solely before major tournaments and remaining unavailable throughout the year otherwise.

This has led to some disastrous results, particularly in the Test arena, where the West Indies have an amazing legacy to uphold. From legendary stalwarts like Vic Richards and Clive Lloyd to modern greats such as Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the Windies have always produced exemplary Test match performers. However, their legacy as a Test match nation is now in doubt due to the mismanagement of their board and the commercialization of contemporary cricket.

Brian Lara plays it fine

Cricket fans have also been robbed of seeing amazing talent in Test matches the world over and are left bemused when they see a second-string side take the field on many occasions.

Even with their best outfit, the West Indies would have to play out of their skin to beat India at home. Virat Kohli's men have demonstrated time and again that they are close to unbeatable on their own turf, and only a side that is at full strength can try and mount a challenge against them.

India are virtually unbeatable at home

At this rate, the BCCI will be reluctant to extend invitations to the West Indies cricket team in the future, because they will know that they won't be getting a full side for the matches. Whatever the internal political strife in the dressing room, Indian cricket fans would not want to pay top dollar for matches between a side comprising of unknown Carribean domestic talent.

Imran Khan preferred to sit out rather than play against a weak opposition

With the series against Australia looming in the backdrop, India will be wary of the practice the maroon caps have given them thus far. Imran Khan used to sit out easy contests against the likes of Sri Lanka as he felt it could lead to complacency against better opposition.

Time will tell if this series will provide any benefit for India when they face Austrailia in the coming months.