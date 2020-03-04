×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Why we should not dwell too much into Virat Kohli's failure in the New Zealand Test series

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 14:04 IST

Virat Kohli is human and is bound to fail
Virat Kohli is human and is bound to fail



2,19,3 and 14. These were the scores of India’s skipper and arguably the greatest batsmen of the modern era in the recent Test series against New Zealand. The moving ball in overcast conditions caught the master batsman unawares.

But then, the reaction to this failure has been too much. People have gone on to analyse Kohli’s technique and are probably reading too much into a failure on a single overseas tour. In fact, this is what legendary Indian batsman, VVS Laxman had to say.



"Virat Kohli's form has definitely been the biggest let down for the Indian team because when your top batsman, probably the best in the world, averages 9 (9.50 to be precise) in the two Test matches, I think it is going to be tough for the visiting side. They didn't show any fight in the Tests."

The problem with Kohli has been that he has been in such unreal form in the last five years, that anything less than a fifty is deemed as a failure. Kohli had been amongst the runs before the New Zealand tour. In the Test series against South Africa in October, he scored his highest Test score (254*). He also smashed a sensational hundred against Bangladesh in India’s first ever day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

Even in the recent ODI series against Australia in January 2020, Kohli played a pivotal role in India winning the series by contributing two fifties in the last two ODIs of the three match rubber. Even in the first ODI against the Kiwis, the Indian skipper scored a half century.

Every batsman goes through a phase when the runs dry up. Sachin Tendulkar suffered a tennis elbow injury that threatened to cut his career short. But then, the master came back strongly and had a sensational second wind between 2008 and 2010, winning the ICC International Cricketer of the Year award for the year - 2010.

Kohli himself, had gone through a similar phase in 2014. In the entire tour of England, Kohli could muster just 134 runs across 10 innings at a miserable average of 13.4. People questioned his technique then, and his tendency to go hard at the ball in overcast conditions. But the Indian talisman went back to the nets, worked on his back lift and pulverized bowling attacks across the world. He scored four centuries on the subsequent overseas tour of Australia.

Fans shall have to understand this - Virat Kohli too, is human and is bound to fail. But then, what distinguishes champions is their ability to bounce back every time they have their backs against the wall. Undoubtedly Kohli is a champion who looks at the challenge in the eye and vanquishes it. He will definitely be back amongst the runs and lead the charge with the bat sooner than we think.

Dwelling too much into a single failure and make harsh criticisms is unfair at a man who has been the backbone of the side for the last decade.

Advertisement

Also read | The developing story of Virat Kohli against the moving ball

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published 04 Mar 2020, 14:04 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us