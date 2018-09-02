Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why winning Asia cup will not be a cakewalk for India?

Lav Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    02 Sep 2018, 11:33 IST

Asia cup is a tournament played between the Asian cricketing nations. It was started in 1984 when the first tournament was played in Sharjah and is held every 2 years.

Though last time it was a T20 affair, this one will be a 50-over tournament. India have won this tournament the most times with six titles, followed by Sri Lanka at five and Pakistan at two. Bangladesh have made it to two finals in the last three times but haven't been able to get their hands on the trophy yet.

This year India and Pakistan are entering the tournament as favourites but others can't be disregarded too.

Though India are the defending champion, it's not going to be a cakewalk for them. With Virat rested, Rohit will be leading the side. He and his team will have to juggle through a few challenges and bring their A-game.

Let us look at some of the puzzles India might have to resolve on their way to defend the Asia Cup.


1) Bangladesh no more minnows

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International

Having outperformed India, Pakistan and South Africa in their own backyard, Bangladesh are not the same team they used to be. They have very good players in their armoury. With the opener, Tamim Iqbal who has been the most consistent player for them of late, Litton Das who can change the course of the match on his day and reliable middle order players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and the deceptive Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh are looking strong.

They have a good bowling attack comprising of Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and their captain Masrafe Mortaza. They have the ability to defeat any side if they play to their full potential and can no longer be considered as minnows.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Hasan Ali
Lav Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
4 Reasons why India start as favourites in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manish Pandey to be included in the squad for...
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's middle-order for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Twitter insists selectors should pick India B captain...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Virat Kohli will play Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us