Why winning Asia cup will not be a cakewalk for India?

Asia cup is a tournament played between the Asian cricketing nations. It was started in 1984 when the first tournament was played in Sharjah and is held every 2 years.

Though last time it was a T20 affair, this one will be a 50-over tournament. India have won this tournament the most times with six titles, followed by Sri Lanka at five and Pakistan at two. Bangladesh have made it to two finals in the last three times but haven't been able to get their hands on the trophy yet.

This year India and Pakistan are entering the tournament as favourites but others can't be disregarded too.

Though India are the defending champion, it's not going to be a cakewalk for them. With Virat rested, Rohit will be leading the side. He and his team will have to juggle through a few challenges and bring their A-game.

Let us look at some of the puzzles India might have to resolve on their way to defend the Asia Cup.

1) Bangladesh no more minnows

Having outperformed India, Pakistan and South Africa in their own backyard, Bangladesh are not the same team they used to be. They have very good players in their armoury. With the opener, Tamim Iqbal who has been the most consistent player for them of late, Litton Das who can change the course of the match on his day and reliable middle order players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and the deceptive Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh are looking strong.

They have a good bowling attack comprising of Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and their captain Masrafe Mortaza. They have the ability to defeat any side if they play to their full potential and can no longer be considered as minnows.

