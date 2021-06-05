Why is the WTC final very important for Ajinkya Rahane?

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is a litmus test for Ajinkya Rahane.

Calm, composed and resilient are some of the phrases that pop up when it comes to describing the bloke on the field. If there are any nerves, the sphinx-like expression serves as the perfect mask. If he's dismissed too quickly, the abject disappointment can only be seen for a brief flicker.

However, the cracks are visible and need to be taped up. And Rahane is aware of that with a crack Kiwi challenge in the form of the WTC final.

***

Roll back to the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG in 2020, Rahane had his work cut out. The onus was on him to get India out of the rut they were in. The gaping 36-run shaped trench had to be sealed and Rahane had to play his part in doing so.

Then came the knock that would put him in the pantheon of greats. That gritty and dogged first-innings century set up a win for the ages.

Since then, runs haven't flowed freely for Rahane. To put things in perspective, here are some numbers that were crunched by one of our writers, Shashwat Kumar, in his piece about Rahane fast-tracking his way into becoming a liability.

"As far as stats are concerned, Ajinkya Rahane has averaged more than 40 only once (71.33 in 2019) in Test cricket since 2017. In other years, that average has dwindled to 34.62, 30.66, 38.85 and 17.60 in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 respectively. In blunt terms, he has produced numbers that just aren’t befitting of a batsman who can be relied upon."

Ramifications of Rahane's slump in WTC

For starters, the middle-order is packed with potential, but it needs a shepherd and Rahane is the perfect man for the job. India's top order is filled with superstars who can all but ensure the rest of the side needn't pad up if they get going.

On an off day however, the loss of the top four brings Rahane into the picture, making his position all the more crucial. The task is more than just about rebuilding. It is about staying through to make sure the side is bailed out of dire straits.

Agreed that Rishabh Pant can hold his own, Ravichandran Ashwin is more than a capable batsman, and Ravindra Jadeja is an x-factor. But to put the pieces in place and maximize what they have to offer, Rahane's presence is needed.

And for that, Rahane needs to be among the runs himself. The WTC final might not be a bad time to hit a purple patch, or at least the start of one.

Stats suggest Trent Boult and Tim Southee are exceptional when it comes to cleaning up the lower order and a Rahane slump will cost the side should the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara falter.

Why is the WTC final important for Rahane?

Apart from the glaring reason that he needs to perform and get some runs under his belt, his career takes a major hit if he fails to get going in the WTC.

While he may produce something magical once in a while, the frequency and the consistency is a matter of concern, especially with the WTC challenge looming.

Rahane has already fallen out of favor in the limited formats. Strong technique, mental fortitude and the adaptability that he is known for has fluctuated for quite some time now. A couple of good knocks is just what he needs to push his case for an extended run in a side that has competition knocking on the door constantly.

More importantly, it's just Rahane proving to himself he has what it takes to be the vice-captain and to deliver. After all, the WTC is just the start of a grueling Test season.

Like we said, the WTC is a litmus test for Rahane, one he cannot afford to fail.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava