West Indies v Australia: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the T20I series

Australia will kick off their West Indies tour with a five-match T20I series at Gros Islet. The series will help both teams finalize their combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the home side have a full-strength squad available for this T20I series, the visitors do not have some of their big names. The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are not part of the Australian squad for the Caribbean tour.

Regardless, Aaron Finch's men look like a solid team on paper, and they should give the West Indies team a run for their money. Interestingly, Australia have not played a single T20I against the West Indies since the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Before the five-match series gets underway, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies vs Australia head-to-head stats

Having relied on three express pacemen to reach the #T20WorldCup final in 2010, Australia will take a vastly different approach at this year’s tournament, writes @LouisDBCameron #WIvAUS https://t.co/QVYZkfTVtm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2021

West Indies lead the head-to-head record against Australia with a 6-5 record. The two teams have never played a five-match T20I series before. In fact, five of their 11 meetings have taken place at various editions of the T20 World Cup.

In matches played in the West Indies, both teams have won twice in four matches overall. It will be interesting to see which country takes the lead in the head-to-head record after this series.

West Indies vs Australia: Numbers you need to know before their T20I series

Are we going to see some 'Polly' magic like his in the #WIvAUS series?



Click through to watch more @KieronPollard55 highlights! — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2021

Chris Gayle has amassed 299 runs in eight T20Is against Australia, the most by any Caribbean player. His captain Kieron Pollard has scalped seven wickets in ten T20Is versus the Aussies.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Aaron Finch does not have a great record against the West Indies. The Aussie opener has scored only 20 runs in two T20Is versus the Men in Maroon.

Experienced all-rounder Daniel Christian has picked up seven wickets in four T20Is against the West Indies. Finch will expect Christian to bring his experience to the fore in the upcoming series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra