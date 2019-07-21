WI v IND 2019: 3 youngsters who deserved a chance in India's ODI team

Indian Under 19 team

Team India failed in their bid to lift the World Cup as they were knocked out in the semifinals. While the team and the fans must be disappointed, the cricket season does not stop. Virat Kohli's men will tour the West Indies and the selectors have announced the squad for the tour.

The fans and critics were hoping that the selectors will use the ODI series as an opportunity to blood a few youngsters with an eye on the 2023 World Cup. While the selectors brought back Shreyas Iyer in the squad they overlooked several youngsters who have done well in IPL and domestic circuit.

Likes of Hanuma Vihari and Washington Sundar have been knocking on the door of the Indian team for some time now. Many talented players must have been hoping to get a nod from the selectors. Here is the list of three youngsters who deserved a chance in the West Indies Tour.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill caught the attention of cricket fans all over India when he played a pivotal part in India winning the U19 World Cup in 2018. The right-hander scored 372 runs in the tournament as he was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

The right-hander has made a step up from age group cricket to the senior's cricket in a splendid manner. The 19-year-old has already scored three centuries with the highest score of 268 in his short first-class career. Gill has been impressive for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League which proves that he is ready for the grinds of International cricket.

The Punjab batsman failed in the two opportunities he got for the Indian team but his talent surely deserves more chances. Gill has the talent to solve India's middle-order problems and the tour of the West Indies could have been the perfect time to give him a chance.

