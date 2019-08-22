WI v IND 2019: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes Rohit Sharma should open the batting in Tests

Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has urged the management to allow limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma to open the batting in Test cricket. According to the 47-year-old, Sharma should carry his World Cup form to the longest format as well and settle in the opener's slot.

In case you didn't know...

Despite currently being one of the best batsmen in the world in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma has endured a stop-start Test career so far. His fluent stroke-play, timing, technique and ability to play monstrous knocks have led to him cementing his status as one of the finest batsmen in the world of cricket.

Recently, the stylish top-order batsman amassed an unprecedented five centuries in the World Cup. However, he has failed to cement a spot in Tests since debut. Owing to a slump of form in 2018 against the Proteas, he was dropped from the squad, while an injury and the birth of his child kept him away from the game during the closing months of last year.

The selectors awarded him with yet another call-up for the ongoing series against West Indies after his astonishingly wonderful performance in the World Cup in England.

The heart of the matter

Throughout his career in Tests, Sharma has been utilized as a middle-order batsman. This time around as well, Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder Hanuma Vihari were given the nod at number 5 and 6 for the first Test.

However, Ganguly reckons the 32-year-old should be allowed to spearhead the batting order from the top. In Thursday's edition of Times of India, Ganguly wrote:

"My suggestion would be to let Rohit carry on his good form from the World Cup and settle in the opener's slot while Rahane continues his good work of lending stability to the middle order."

Ganguly also opined on who should don the gloves, remarking:

"After his impressive showing in Test cricket in Australia and England, Rishabh Pant should be starting ahead of Wriddhiman [Saha]."

What's next?

In the first game of their Test Championship journey, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach have dismantled the Indian top order, removing Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for paltry scores.