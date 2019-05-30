×
Cricket World Cup History: When Pakistan knocked West Indies out of 2011 World Cup

Shrey Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
95   //    30 May 2019, 16:33 IST

West Indies v Pakistan: 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.
West Indies v Pakistan: 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will see Pakistan and West Indies squaring off for the opening match of both the teams at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 31st, 2019. As we gear up for the clash, we turn the clock back to revisit a classic clash between the two teams during the 2011 World Cup.

A lopsided quarter-final affair

The first quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup was contested between West Indies and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, with the former registering three wins and three losses from six games while the latter topped the 'Group B' table with five wins from six games.

West Indies skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to make use of the surface on offer as West Indies batted first. Unfortunately, his decision came as a blessing in disguise for Pakistan as the Windies batsmen found themselves unable to tackle the spin threat from Mohammad Hafeez and Shahid Afridi as they were soon reeling at 58-4 from 24.1 overs.

Wickets continued to tumble at pace but at one end, Shivnarine Chanderpaul was holding fort with some patience and composure but did not find any able partners as his 106-ball 44 was the only bright spark in West Indies' paltry score of 112 from 43.3 overs.

Pakistan's skipper Shahid Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief with 4/30 off 9.3 overs while Mohammad Hafeez and Saeed Ajmal picked two wickets apiece. Umar Gul and Abdul Razzaq chipped in with a wicket apiece as the West Indies bowler had a tough task up their sleeve.

In the words of famous English commentator, Mark Nicholas, "This was a devastating win for Pakistan", as the men in green dislodged two times world champions, West Indies from the tournament back in 2011.

Pakistan's chase began on an ultra-positive note as Hafeez and Kamran Akmal applied their skill to top effect and ensured no room for mistakes. West Indies' strategy to bowl the two pace bowlers and just the one spinner up front failed miserably as Pakistan chased down the 113-run target with ease, in just 20.5 overs.

Mohammad Hafeez was rightfully presented with the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round contribution of a 64-ball unbeaten 61 and 2/16 from 10 overs with three maidens that sent West Indies tumbling out of the tournament.

With this win, Pakistan cruised towards semi-final but came up a cropper against India as they were halted in their charge towards the title. The win against West Indies is one of the most celebrated wins for Pakistan as they extracted revenge for the ten-wicket defeat they suffered against the same opponent in the 1992 World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Shahid Afridi 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years)
