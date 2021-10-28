WI vs BAN: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 23 of T20 World Cup 2021

After losing to England and Sri Lanka in their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh will face off against defending champions West Indies in their next match.

Like Bangladesh, even the West Indies have not won a single match in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit have suffered defeats against England and South Africa.

Since only two nations will qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals from one group, another defeat could virtually end West Indies or Bangladesh's campaign. Thus, the upcoming match is crucial for both sides.

Before Bangladesh and West Indies cross swords in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

WI vs BAN head-to-head stats

West Indies have a slender lead of 6-5 in their T20I head-to-head record against Bangladesh. The two teams have played 12 T20Is, of which one did not produce a winner.

In the previous T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh, the Men in Maroon emerged victorious by 50 runs. Evin Lewis won the Man of the Match award for his 89-run knock.

WI vs BAN: Numbers you need to know before Match 23 of T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan has taken the highest number of wickets (19) in T20Is between Bangladesh and West Indies. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Among current West Indies T20 World Cup squad members, Ravi Rampaul has scalped the most wickets against Bangladesh. The veteran pacer has bagged four wickets in two matches.

Bangladeshi skipper Mahmudullah has scored 232 runs in nine T20I knocks against West Indies. He will be keen to play a captain's knock tomorrow in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Evin Lewis has aggregated 111 runs in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. As mentioned ahead, he won the Man of the Match award in the previous West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I.

