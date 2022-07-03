WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd T20I?

West Indies (WI) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second T20I on July 3 at the Windsor Park in Roseau in Dominica. The first game of the three-match series was washed out due to rain.

Only 13 overs were possible in the first game. The start was delayed due to persistent rain, reducing the match to 16-overs per side. Batting first, Bangladesh got off to a solid start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 29 and Nurul Hasan also hit some lusty blows in the end to help the visitors to 105-8 after 13 overs when the rains arrived.

Romario Shepherd picked up three wickets for the hosts, while Hayden Walsh Jr. chipped in with two scalps. The umpires decided to call off the match, as it went past the cut-off time for a five-over contest. Both teams arrive in the second game looking to take the lead in the series.

Can Bangladesh (BAN) beat West Indies (WI)?

Bangladesh’s batters failed to adapt to the conditions in the first T20I. Barring Shakib and Nurul, none of the other batters got going, which is a concern for the visitors heading into the second game of the series. The batters need to step up to challenge the West Indies at their home.

Meanwhile, the hosts' bowlers bowled brilliantly and didn't allowBangladesh’s batters to settle down. They kept picking wickets at regular intervals to keep up the pressure. The West Indies bowlers will be high in confidence after their effort in the first game and will look to repeat that on Sunday. The hosts seem to be a better settled unit than Bangladesh, so expect them to win the second T20I.

Prediction: West Indies to win.

