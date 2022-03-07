WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Test match - March 8th, 2022

West Indies (WI) and England (Eng) will lock horns in the first game of a three-match Test series on Tuesday, March 8. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, will host the match.

England, led by Joe Root, are currently ninth in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They recently went down 0-4 in the Ashes Down Under. Meanwhile, West Indies, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, are eighth in the WTC points table. They have had only one win in four games, losing three.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first West Indies vs England Test:

#3 Joe Root (Eng)

England Nets Session

Joe Root was the leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 1708 runs from 15 games last year. He was also in decent form in the Ashes, although England lost the series. The 31-year-old has fairly reasonable numbers against the West Indies as well.

In 11 Tests, Root has racked up 933 runs at an average of 54.88, with three centuries and five half-centuries. He also has a top score of an unbeaten 182. He can also chip in with a few handy overs with the ball.

#2 Ben Stokes (Eng)

West Indies President's XI vs England XI - Day Four

Ben Stokes recently said that he let his team down in the Ashes, and wants to make amends. He has decent numbers against the West Indies in the longest format of the game. In 12 Tests, Stokes has scored 953 runs at an average of 52.94, with two centuries and five half-centuries.

He has a top score of 176 against the West Indies. Stokes has also been effective with the ball against them, having picked up 31 wickets in 12 games, with a six-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

#1 Jason Holder (WI)

New Zealand vs West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 4

Jason Holder has been a key player for the West Indies Test team for quite some time now. He has delivered time and again and has impressive numbers against England in Tests. In 11 Tests, Holder has scored 577 runs at an average of 36.06, with two centuries.

In January 2019, Holder racked up a double century at Bridgetown in Barbados. He also got a ton against England in 2015 at North Sound. Holder has also picked up 33 wickets against them in Tests.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Joe Root score a century? Yes No 2 votes so far