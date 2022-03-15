WI vs ENG prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test?

West Indies and England are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match Test series on Wednesday, March 16. Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the encounter.

The opening Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua ended in a draw. On Day five, the hosts had to survive 71 overs to save the game. Jack Leach picked up three wickets in quick succession to push the Caribbean team onto the backfoot.

But a last-ditch resistance from Nkrumah Bonner and former skipper Jason Holder helped West Indies get away with a draw. Bonner was also named the Player of the Match after scoring a century in the first innings. Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow scored tons in the game as well.

Going into the next game, the Three Lions may resort to a forced change after Mark Wood sustained an elbow injury. He was down on pace while bowling on Day three after which he didn’t take further part in the game. The pacer is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the series.

Wood is also a part of the Lucknow Super Giants team in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Right-arm fast bowler Ollie Robinson, in the meantime, is expected to play the second Test after he missed the first game due to back spasms.

England also have fast bowling options in Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher. Left-arm spinner Leach was a massive positive for them after how he bowled on the final day. Ben Foakes, who came in place of Jos Buttler, earned accolades for his keeping skills. He also did well with the bat.

West Indies, on the other hand, would feel they got out of jail somewhat in the final session of Day five. But they were docked two points in the World Test Championship (WTC) due to a slow over-rate. Their players were also fined 40 percent of their match fees.

England haven’t been all that great in Test cricket over the last 12 months and the pressure will be on them to perform. They were fairly clinical with the bat in the first Test, but their bowling needs to improve. Both teams are equally matched and another drawn game seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: The match to end in a draw.

