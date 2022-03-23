WI vs ENG prediction: Who will win the 3rd Test?

The final game of the three-match Test series between West Indies and England will begin at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, on March 24. The winner of the third and final Test will seal the series as both matches have so far resulted in a draw.

We witnessed an intense battle between the two sides in the second Test. England, after electing to bat first, posted 507 on the board, thanks to centuries from Joe Root (153) and Ben Stokes (120). Veerasammy Permaul starred with the ball for West Indies, finishing with three wickets.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (160) and Jermaine Blackwood (102) smashed tons to end their first innings on 411, handing England a lead of 96. Jack Leach picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Stokes and Saqib Mahmood, who finished with two each.

England declared their second innings at 185/6 as Daniel Lawrence top-scored with 41. The hosts were set a target of 281 and Brathwaite once again stepped up with an unbeaten 56 runs to draw the match. Leach finished with three wickets but the rest of the English bowlers couldn't make much of an impact in the second innings.

Will West Indies (WI) beat England (ENG)?

The second Test was a hard-fought contest, with both sides refusing to give up until the end.

Bowlers from both sides have so far struggled a bit as the batters have stood their ground against quality attacks. With the series level at 0-0, both sides are expected to come out all guns blazing in the final Test of the series.

England came close to victory in the second Test but were denied by the resolute West Indies skipper. With both teams having quality players in their ranks, another gritty battle is likely on the cards. There are high chances of the third Test ending in a draw as well.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

