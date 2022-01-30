WI vs ENG prediction: Who will win the 5th T20I?

West Indies and England are set to cross swords in the fifth game of their five-match T20I series on Monday. The match will take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

England have had their fair share of travails in the series so far. Their captain Eoin Morgan was ruled out due to injury after which Moeen Ali had to stand in as their captain. Morgan didn't look in great form with the bat either.

However, despite the difficulties, the visitors have played well, and are still alive in the series. They had lost the first and third games, but came up trumps in the second and fourth to level the series. In the fourth game on Sunday, January 30, they beat the West Indies by 34 runs.

After being put in to bat first, England put up a massive score of 193-6 in their allotted twenty overs. Captain Moeen Ali led from the front with a 28-ball 63 with one four and seven sixes, scoring at a stupendous strike rate of 225. Jason Roy contributed with a 42-ball 52.

For the hosts, Jason Holder picked up three wickets, although he leaked runs at a rate of 11. Kieron Pollard bowled brilliantly, getting the crucial wicket of Roy, and giving away only 23 runs in his quota of four overs. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein picked up one wicket apiece for the home team.

The hosts started their run chase well, as the opening pair of Brandon King and Kyle Mayers put on 64 runs for the first wicket off 7.2 overs. Mayers was the more fluent of the two, scoring 40 with the help of two fours and three sixes. King and Nicholas Pooran scored 20s, but failed to make their starts count.

Powell couldn't replicate his heroics from the third T20I as Adil Rashid got rid of him for single digits this time. Holder chipped in with a 24-ball 36, but he couldn't get his team over the line.

Can England (ENG) beat West Indies (WI)?

West Indies vs England - T20 International Series Fourth T20I

England blew hot and cold in the first three T20Is of the series, but they looked in excellent form in the fourth game on Sunday. So West Indies can't afford to drop their guard down, despite being the more dominant team in the series. Nevertheless, England will go into this game as the slight favourites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: England to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will England beat West Indies in the 5th T20I? Yes No 3 votes so far