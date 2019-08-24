×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma's all-round performance gives India the advantage

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
68   //    24 Aug 2019, 13:48 IST

Ishant Sharma ran through the middle order of West Indies
Ishant Sharma ran through the middle order of West Indies

India resumed their first innings on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, the home team got rid of Pant early, thus reducing Team India to 207-7. Ishant Sharma then joined Jadeja in the middle as the duo put on 60 runs for the 8th wicket, with Jadeja playing the role of the aggressor in the partnership.

His half-century helped India nearly reach 300, but ultimately, he lost his wicket to Jason Holder as the Indian innings ended at a score of 297. Ishant, too, played a crucial knock of 19 runs, lasting 62 deliveries. He managed to survive the lethal fast bowling of the Caribbean pacers. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane had played a terrific knock of 81 runs to revive India from an early collapse.

Also Read - Twitter reacts as Ajinkya Rahane's brilliance helps India tackle an early collapse against West Indies

West Indies started the first innings on a positive note, with the opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell stitching a 36-run opening partnership. Campbell departed after playing a brisk knock of 23 runs, which invited debutant Brooks to the crease.

The Indian bowlers took quick wickets to reduce the West Indies to 50/3 from 36/0. Roston Chase tried to stabilize the West Indian innings by playing a patient innings, and his efforts guided the West Indies to a score of 130 for the loss 4 wickets.

However, Ishant Sharma's bowling onslaught helped India scalp 4 wickets inside the space of 14 overs as the home team ended Day 2 with 189 runs on board and just 2 wickets in hand. Ishant took the wickets of Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Kemar Roach to complete his five-for. He had earlier taken the wicket of opening batsman Brathwaite as well.

The right-arm fast bowler got support from the other Indian bowlers as India ended Day 2 on a high. Here's how Twitter reacted to Sharma's magnificent performance in both departments:


Advertisement
Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Roston Chase Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | 07:00 PM
IND 297/10
WI 189/8 (59.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: West Indies trail India by 108 runs with 2 wickets remaining
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us