WI vs IND, 1st Test: Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma's all-round performance gives India the advantage

Ishant Sharma ran through the middle order of West Indies

India resumed their first innings on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, the home team got rid of Pant early, thus reducing Team India to 207-7. Ishant Sharma then joined Jadeja in the middle as the duo put on 60 runs for the 8th wicket, with Jadeja playing the role of the aggressor in the partnership.

His half-century helped India nearly reach 300, but ultimately, he lost his wicket to Jason Holder as the Indian innings ended at a score of 297. Ishant, too, played a crucial knock of 19 runs, lasting 62 deliveries. He managed to survive the lethal fast bowling of the Caribbean pacers. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane had played a terrific knock of 81 runs to revive India from an early collapse.

West Indies started the first innings on a positive note, with the opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell stitching a 36-run opening partnership. Campbell departed after playing a brisk knock of 23 runs, which invited debutant Brooks to the crease.

The Indian bowlers took quick wickets to reduce the West Indies to 50/3 from 36/0. Roston Chase tried to stabilize the West Indian innings by playing a patient innings, and his efforts guided the West Indies to a score of 130 for the loss 4 wickets.

However, Ishant Sharma's bowling onslaught helped India scalp 4 wickets inside the space of 14 overs as the home team ended Day 2 with 189 runs on board and just 2 wickets in hand. Ishant took the wickets of Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Kemar Roach to complete his five-for. He had earlier taken the wicket of opening batsman Brathwaite as well.

The right-arm fast bowler got support from the other Indian bowlers as India ended Day 2 on a high. Here's how Twitter reacted to Sharma's magnificent performance in both departments:

5️⃣ wickets for Ishant Sharma!



Brilliant bowling from the India seamer 👏 👏 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/B675oei8BR — ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2019

Ishant Sharma:



c & b KC Brathwaite

c & b SO Hetmyer



Ishant is only the 2nd Indian pacer to take two wickets via “caught & bowled” in a Test inning



Munaf Patel had two 'c & b' in his debut inns. (Mohali 2006)

His 1st two victims -> KP Pietersen & A Flintoff via 'c & b'#WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 24, 2019

No tattoos, No solid technique, no hype, no centuries... Yet scores more runs and faces more deliveries than Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli combined! This is Ishant Sharma for you. pic.twitter.com/RgJMrUNqe7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2019

Another brilliant spell of bowling by Ishant Sharma, what a fantastic bowler he has been for India over the last 18 months? In 12 Tests since Jan 2018, Ishant has 46 wickets at 20.34 and SR of 45. Amazing stats those. #INDvWI #WIvIND #IshantSharma — Giri Subramanian (Off Work) (@giri26) August 24, 2019

Ishant Sharma puts a greater price on his wicket than most top order batsmen in the world today. That reaction on being dismissed tells you all you need to know. #WIvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 23, 2019

Ishant Sharma today......

First 5 overs: 30 runs, 0 wickets

Next 7 overs: 9 runs, 5 wickets



Would have ended up with 6 wickets in 8 overs had Vihari not dropped Holder!#WIvIND #INDvsWI #INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 23, 2019

Ishant Sharma has better batting technique than Rishabh Pant to defend the ball. #INDvsWI — Sunil - the cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 23, 2019