Twitter reacts as Ajinkya Rahane's brilliance helps India tackle an early collapse against West Indies

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
67   //    23 Aug 2019, 11:35 IST

Ajinkya Rahane's half century helped India overcome an early collapse
Ajinkya Rahane's half century helped India overcome an early collapse

India's ICC World Test Championship campaign got off to a bad start against West Indies as they lost their first three wickets inside eight overs with just 25 runs on the board. The way Kemar Roach removed Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara, it looked like the Indian innings would end on Day 1 itself. Soon, Shannon Gabriel's delivery got the better of the best Test batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, as the home side took full control of the first session.

Opener KL Rahul joined forces with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to form a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket. As the former neared his half century mark, he lost his wicket as he was caught behind to Roston Chase.

Before the Indian innings commenced, there was a lot of debate over Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the playing XI. A lot of fans felt that the Mumbai-born stalwart deserved a place in the team, owing to his solid performance in the practice match. However, the team management showed faith in Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, and the duo did not disappoint them.

A 82-run partnership for the 5th wicket helped India reach a respectable position, but Vihari departed at the individual score of 32, with the score being 175-5. Rishabh Pant came out to bat next as the India tried to build another partnership.

After adding just 15 runs to the team total, Rahane lost his stumps to Gabriel as he was out for 81 runs. Rain interrupted play soon after as India ended Day 1 with 203 runs on the board at the loss of six wickets.

For the home side, fast bowlers Roach and Gabriel proved to be the wrecker-in-chiefs, while captain Jason Holder supported the duo with his economical bowling.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahane's solid knock on Day 1 of the first Test,

