Twitter reacts as Ajinkya Rahane's brilliance helps India tackle an early collapse against West Indies

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 67 // 23 Aug 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Rahane's half century helped India overcome an early collapse

India's ICC World Test Championship campaign got off to a bad start against West Indies as they lost their first three wickets inside eight overs with just 25 runs on the board. The way Kemar Roach removed Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara, it looked like the Indian innings would end on Day 1 itself. Soon, Shannon Gabriel's delivery got the better of the best Test batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, as the home side took full control of the first session.

Opener KL Rahul joined forces with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to form a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket. As the former neared his half century mark, he lost his wicket as he was caught behind to Roston Chase.

Before the Indian innings commenced, there was a lot of debate over Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the playing XI. A lot of fans felt that the Mumbai-born stalwart deserved a place in the team, owing to his solid performance in the practice match. However, the team management showed faith in Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, and the duo did not disappoint them.

A 82-run partnership for the 5th wicket helped India reach a respectable position, but Vihari departed at the individual score of 32, with the score being 175-5. Rishabh Pant came out to bat next as the India tried to build another partnership.

After adding just 15 runs to the team total, Rahane lost his stumps to Gabriel as he was out for 81 runs. Rain interrupted play soon after as India ended Day 1 with 203 runs on the board at the loss of six wickets.

For the home side, fast bowlers Roach and Gabriel proved to be the wrecker-in-chiefs, while captain Jason Holder supported the duo with his economical bowling.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahane's solid knock on Day 1 of the first Test,

Ajinkya Rahane against West Indies in Tests:



22, 108*, 35, 78*, 41, 80, 50* (Today)#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 22, 2019

Like many times in the past @ajinkyarahane88 plays a very important innings for India. Good to see some solid Test Match batting. #INDvsWI — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 23, 2019

Advertisement

Vihari was asked to open the inngs in Aus for the sake of the team and had a couple of average outings. Quite often these sacrifices are forgotten and current form in other formats takes precedent during selection. Glad that's not the case this time. #INDvsWI — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 22, 2019

Rahul looked good for more. A nothing ball got his wicket. Rahane’s also got a reprieve....hope he ends the two year Test Ton drought today. 🤞 #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2019

If anyone felt West Indies at home were pushovers in Test cricket clearly they don’t follow this game closely. Their bowlers have brilliant home records and they beat England earlier this year. It will be fantastic if India wins this one. Just fantastic. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 22, 2019

Would have ideally liked 5 bowlers but like the look of this playing XI,batting reinforced . Glad to see, Hanuma in the mix n designated openers in the season starter #INDvsWI — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 22, 2019

Lowest Test average for a Top-5 batsman in the last two years: (Prior to this game)



22.52 - KL Rahul

24.26 - Ajinkya Rahane



Rahane (81) and Rahul (44) finished as the top scorers on India's first day of the World Test championship. #WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 22, 2019

Rahane’s Test hundred drought continues. Played so so well throughout his innings. This 100 thing might start getting to him now, if it isn’t already. #WIvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 22, 2019