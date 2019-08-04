WI vs IND 2019, 1st T20I: India Player Ratings

Navdeep Saini capped off his debut with a man of the match award (Image courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

India defeated West Indies by 4 wickets in the first of the 3-match T20I series, taking a 1-0 lead heading into the second match today.

In a low-scoring affair that failed to live up to the billing, India scrambled past the West Indies in a chase that never seemed like a cakewalk. Chasing a paltry 96, India lost 3 wickets inside the first 7 overs. The finishing line, however, was crossed in the 18th over.

The match also saw the return of Ravindra Jadeja in the T20I fold. He didn't fail to impress, as he bowled brilliantly and made sure that there were no more setbacks while he was batting at the crease. The full player ratings are below.

Rohit Sharma - 5.5: He scored 24 runs at a strike rate of just 96. Considering the nature of the pitch and the fact that the ball didn't come on to the bat as nicely, he managed to hit two maximums. A poor shot led to his wicket, in a situation where playing such shots wasn't needed.

Shikhar Dhawan - 3: It was evident that Shikhar Dhawan wasn't at his best since this was his first one after returning from a thumb injury. He looked unsettled and couldn't manage to score more than just a run. He will have to play well in the 2nd T20I, as Lokesh Rahul waits on the bench to steal the opener's slot.

Virat Kohli - 5: He made a couple of important decisions as captain of the side which benefited the team. Came in at the end of the second over, and held one end after Narine picked up two wickets in the 7th over. Anchored the innings but largely struggled to pick the singles that he often does so effortlessly. His wicket was a soft dismissal and his score of 19 off 29 balls failed to impress.

Rishabh Pant - 2: Getting out for a golden duck is the last thing you would want as a batsman. He had the opportunity to show everyone how talented he is, but his mediocre run in the shorter formats continues. He decided to slog sweep on the very first ball, which resulted in his wicket, again highlighting his poor shot selection and not playing according to what the situation demanded.

Manish Pandey - 6: He came in when India's batting was in a spot of bother, at 33-3 after 7 overs. But he looked confident and played a couple of beautiful shots. He was one of those batsmen that didn't get rattled because of the nature of the pitch. He managed to score 19 runs off just 13 balls before getting out to a perfect Keemo Paul yorker.

Krunal Pandya - 7.5: He bowled his full quota of 4 overs, giving away just 20 runs and picking up a wicket. Bowled brilliantly in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja, and also had a maiden to his credit. He didn't have much to do with the bat, with the game already in India's hands. However, he could have stayed until the end had it not been for a Keemo Paul beauty. Scored 12 runs off 14 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja - 9: This was his comeback match in the T20I format. He carried on from where he left off at the World Cup, bowling an incredible and economical spell of 4-1-13-1. He choked the West Indies lower order and formed a formidable partnership with Krunal Pandya that restricted the Windies below 100 in spite of the presence of the dangerous Kieron Pollard at the crease. He walked out to bat to complete the formalities, and scored 10 runs off 9 balls, remaining unbeaten.

Washington Sundar - 7: The southpaw opened the bowling and got a wicket in his very first over. He bowled just 2 overs and gave away 18 runs. However, he demonstrated his abilities with the new ball. Finished the game with a six, thus reminding everyone of his batting capabilities.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8: In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, he took on the responsibility and bowled really well, finishing with figures of 2-19 in 4 overs. He guided the young fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini very well. Showed good composure in the slog overs.

K Khaleel Ahmed - 7: He didn't have much to do as he bowled only 2 overs. He bowled at an economy rate of 4.00, giving away just 8 runs and picking up a wicket in his first over.

Navdeep Saini - 10: Bowling under 5 runs per over, getting the wickets of Pooran, Hetmyer, and Pollard, and bowling a maiden over at the death, all of this was achieved by debutant Navdeep Saini. He bowled a dream spell, sending Pooran and Hetmyer back to the pavilion off consecutive deliveries. He also managed to keep the big Trinidadian Pollard quiet during the death overs, and consistently clocked over 140 kph, showing off his raw pace. A Man of the Match performance and a dream debut will do a world of good to the young Delhi pacer.