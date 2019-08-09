WI vs IND 2019: Chris Gayle on the verge of breaking Brian Lara's all-time ODI record

Chris Gayle and Brian Lara

Chris Gayle needs to score nine more runs in the second ODI to become West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODI history. The record is currently held by Brian Lara who has scored 10405 runs in 50-over cricket.

The first ODI between India and West Indies washed-out due to rain at Guyana. After a 3-0 win in the T20s, the Indian team is looking very confident with every player contributing in one or the other way. On the other hand, the Windies failed to get their basics right with the bat as well as with the ball.

This provides them a good platform to get out of the blocks and express themselves. In order to do that, they need a good opening partnership which can be provided by someone like Chris Gayle. He has been the pillar of the batting line-up for the last decade and a half. At 38, he is on the brink of creating history against India.

As we all know, he has been an explosive player throughout his career irrespective of the format. He has represented the team in 298 matches amassing 10,397 runs at an average of 37.67. He has scored fifty-three half-centuries and 25 tons in this period. He is also the second batsman with most sixes in an ODI career which is 326.

His hunger to score runs for the team led him to come out of retirement. Apart from being the most capped player for West Indies, he has held numerous records. Coincidentally, the great Brian Lara has scored the same number of runs in the same number of matches in the limited-overs.

Brian Lara has10405 runs in 299 ODIs, which is just 9 runs short of what Gayle has scored. With two more matches left in what is Chris Gayle's last ODI series, the left-hander has a chance to end his ODI career by breaking a record.