WI vs IND 2019: Shubman Gill expresses his dismay on being snubbed by the selectors 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
192   //    23 Jul 2019, 17:35 IST

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5

What's the story?

India's teenage sensation Shubman Gill has opened up on being snubbed by the selectors for the West Indies tour, claiming that he expected to be called up for at least one of the squads.

The Punjab batsman optimistically stated that he isn't too bothered by his exclusion and concluded by affirming that he'll do the best he can to impress the Indian selectors.

In case you didn't know...

Post a promising World Cup campaign, India are preparing for two Tests, three T20Is and as three ODIs against the West Indies. It was always expected that the management would give the nod to young players post the World Cup, as a result of which the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey received call-ups.

The duo have been mighty impressive for India A, but not close to the promise Gill has shown with his staggering 218 runs at an average of 54.50.

The 19-year-old is fresh off the back of a tremendous run in the Ranji Trophy where he accumulated over 700 runs in just five matches. He broke into the Indian first team after KL Rahul's suspension earlier this year.

Although he did not find his feet initially, the Punjab batsman rediscovered his form since then.

The heart of the matter

Gill showed everyone a few glimpses of his fearless brand of cricket that is quite often coupled with consistency and poise in the middle. Understandably, he explained his disappointment upon not being chosen for the Indian squad. He said,

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors."

He added:

“It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience."

What's next?

Gill will have the chance to impress again when India A lock horns against West Indies A in the first of three Test matches, starting on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the national team begin their series on August 3 with the first T20I.

Tags:
West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Manish Pandey Shubman Gill
